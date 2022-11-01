ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ecori.org

Ocean State’s Most Abundant Fish Slowly Finds Local Tables

Rhode Island fishermen caught more than 4 million pounds of scup last year. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Consider the humble scup. Ignored, disrespected, even feared, scup is one of the most plentiful fish in Narragansett Bay, a climate-change winner whose numbers are rising with Rhode Island’s water temperatures. Yet many Rhode Islanders have never heard of it, let alone tasted one.
MAINE STATE
ABC6.com

RICAS scores released just days before election; show decrease in English, uptick in math

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In a twist of events, the state has released the RICAS scores Friday amid calls for them to be released before Election Day. The Rhode Island Department of Education released the data that showed students improved in math compared to 2021 though they had a slight decrease in English. However, the numbers are lower than pre-pandemic levels on the RICAS tests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
rhodycigar.com

Sparking a Change: How legalizing marijuana affects URI

This past May, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana. Graphic By: Maddie Bataille | Photo Editor. On May 25, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee signed a bill that would make Rhode Island the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults come the new year. University...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Biomass company files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Stored Solar LLC, a company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Biomass energy uses wood and wood waste to generate electricity. The company owns two plants in Maine, one in West Enfield and another...
MAINE STATE
Uprise RI

Healthcare workers picket outside Fatima about patient safety concerns

The United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP), representing the nurses and health care workers at Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice, held an informational picket today at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital to shine a light on Prospect CharterCare’s refusal to negotiate a contract that is fair to health care workers and ensures quality patient care. The UNAP and Prospect Medical Holdings management have been bargaining for months for contracts with Fatima Service Workers, Roger Williams RN’s and employees at Prospect Home Health and Hospice, but Prospect CharterCare refuses to negotiate contracts that provide sufficient wages, benefits and working conditions for these health care workers – proposals that will lead to a decline in quality of care for patients.
CALIFORNIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Apply this week to get a stimulus payment for up to $1,700

money fanned out in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) According to Governor Mills, Maine residents are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. One way to help is through a stimulus payment for $850 to over 800,000 residents. (source)
MAINE STATE
jewishrhody.com

For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way

Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
capecod.com

Special Commission to Review Nuclear Decommissioning Impacts

PLYMOUTH – State lawmakers have approved the creation of a special commission that will study the economic and environmental impacts of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process that could potentially discharge wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said the commission will complete a report...
PLYMOUTH, MA

