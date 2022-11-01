Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders to vote on cannabis companies, retailers in their backyard
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– 31 of 39 municipalities in Rhode Island will voice their opinion on cannabis businesses and retailers in their community this election day. The legislation, legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana, passed this May in Rhode Island. North Providence’s Mayor, Charles Lombardi, urged his community to vote...
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Lower-level Rhode Island employees make more than department heads
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Republicans are calling for a special legislative session on the heels of Gov. Dan McKee’s official request to raise the wages of select cabinet directors. Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz and House Minority Leader Michael Chippendale sent out a statement, requesting that...
ecori.org
Ocean State’s Most Abundant Fish Slowly Finds Local Tables
Rhode Island fishermen caught more than 4 million pounds of scup last year. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Consider the humble scup. Ignored, disrespected, even feared, scup is one of the most plentiful fish in Narragansett Bay, a climate-change winner whose numbers are rising with Rhode Island’s water temperatures. Yet many Rhode Islanders have never heard of it, let alone tasted one.
ABC6.com
RICAS scores released just days before election; show decrease in English, uptick in math
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In a twist of events, the state has released the RICAS scores Friday amid calls for them to be released before Election Day. The Rhode Island Department of Education released the data that showed students improved in math compared to 2021 though they had a slight decrease in English. However, the numbers are lower than pre-pandemic levels on the RICAS tests.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
ABC6.com
Amid nationwide shortages, Rhode Island State Police hold open house recruitment drive
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Across the nation, local and state police have found challenges when it comes to staffing ,recruitment, and retention. In Rhode Island, State Police are looking to change that. The agency held an open house recruitment drive at their North Scituate Barracks to give applicants...
ABC6.com
McKee, Kalus clash over Department of Education’s release of RICAS scores
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and his political opponent, Republican Ashley Kalus, clashed over the release of the Rhode Island Department of Education’s RICAS scores, less than a week before Election Day. In a statement Friday, Kalus said, “I am so happy that the governor finally...
rhodycigar.com
Sparking a Change: How legalizing marijuana affects URI
This past May, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana. Graphic By: Maddie Bataille | Photo Editor. On May 25, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee signed a bill that would make Rhode Island the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults come the new year. University...
McKee, Kalus trade attacks in last TV debate for RI governor
The contest has turned increasingly bitter as the two assail each other daily in TV ads, news releases and public appearances.
RI education commissioner reacts to RICAS test results
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green joined 12 News at 4 Friday, where she reacted to the RICAS test score results and outlined what it means for students moving forward.
GoLocalProv
Court Grants Motion to Exhume RI Woman’s Remains - Daughter Hopes Latest Tech Will Provide Answers
A motion was granted this week allowing the state to exhume the remains of Lori Lee Malloy, who died nearly thirty years ago and whose death had been ruled “natural." Her daughter Lauren Lee Malloy — who was just 18 months old when her mother died in her apartment in East Providence — has always believed it was an unsolved homicide.
Maine Biomass company files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Stored Solar LLC, a company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Biomass energy uses wood and wood waste to generate electricity. The company owns two plants in Maine, one in West Enfield and another...
New “Stimulus” Check 2022: Massachusetts Tax Refund Money is Being Sent Now
Massachusetts will return nearly $3 billion to eligible taxpayers beginning in November—500,000 tax refunds will be sent the first week.
Massachusetts Gives Tiny Payments To Many Residents
A few extra hundred dollars would do many Americans some good. And that is the relief Massachusetts plans to provide to some residents. The state has started sending one-time rebates from a fund of about $2.9 billion. About 3 million taxpayers will gain some of this money. (source)
Uprise RI
Healthcare workers picket outside Fatima about patient safety concerns
The United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP), representing the nurses and health care workers at Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice, held an informational picket today at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital to shine a light on Prospect CharterCare’s refusal to negotiate a contract that is fair to health care workers and ensures quality patient care. The UNAP and Prospect Medical Holdings management have been bargaining for months for contracts with Fatima Service Workers, Roger Williams RN’s and employees at Prospect Home Health and Hospice, but Prospect CharterCare refuses to negotiate contracts that provide sufficient wages, benefits and working conditions for these health care workers – proposals that will lead to a decline in quality of care for patients.
Apply this week to get a stimulus payment for up to $1,700
money fanned out in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) According to Governor Mills, Maine residents are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. One way to help is through a stimulus payment for $850 to over 800,000 residents. (source)
What to know about Tuesday’s cannabis referendum in Rhode Island
Most Rhode Island voters will be deciding Tuesday if they want a cannabis shop in their town.
RIPTA unveils no-fare bus pilot program for low-income residents
The six-month pilot program will offer 600 Rhode Islanders who don't quality for RIPTA's existing transit assistance programs.
jewishrhody.com
For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way
Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
capecod.com
Special Commission to Review Nuclear Decommissioning Impacts
PLYMOUTH – State lawmakers have approved the creation of a special commission that will study the economic and environmental impacts of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process that could potentially discharge wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said the commission will complete a report...
Comments / 0