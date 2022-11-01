Read full article on original website
Fifth-Ranked Jimmies Score Six in Shutout of Northern Illinois
Kole Christensson had a pair of goals and Brandon Weare made 22 saves in his first career shutout as the fifth-ranked University of Jamestown hockey team defeated Northern Illinois University 6-0 Friday evening at Wilson Arena. Brad Fortin, Logan Berggren, Jordan Popoff, and Keaton Cline also scored as the Jimmies...
Back to the Dakota Bowl! Jamestown Outlasts Red River
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the second consecutive season, the Jamestown High School football team is headed back to the Fargodome as the Blue Jays took down Grand Forks Red River 27-13 in the 11A semifinals. Neither team got on the scoreboard in the opening quarter of play but...
Jimmies Headed Back to GPAC Semifinals After Sweep of Dordt
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #2 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball won its 10th consecutive match on Saturday night at Newman Arena as the Jimmies swept Dordt to open up the conference tournament. Set scores were 25-21, 25-19, and 25-20. UJ trailed 10-5 in the first and second sets but battled back in each of the first two sets to jump ahead 2-0. The Jimmies scored the final six points of set two and then began set three with a 7-0 run against the Defenders. #23 Dordt, who is on the fringe of making the national tournament, couldn’t stop the Jimmie train and lost its seventh straight match.
Walters Sets Scoring Record as #9 Jimmies Cruise Past Dickinson State
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Senior Mason Walters surpassed Brequan “Q” Tucker for the most points in Jimmie men’s basketball history on Thursday night as #9 Jamestown put up 112 points in a 112-84 win at Newman Arena. UJ was lights out shooting from start to finish...
Vikings Down Saints 3-2 in Regular Season Finale
VALLEY CITY, ND (vcsuvikings.com)- The Valley City State volleyball team took a five-set win over Presentation College in its regular season finale Friday night in Graichen Gym. The Vikings defeated the Saints by final scores of 25-21, 18-25, 25-14, 18-25 and 15-13. After trading the momentum back-and-forth in the first four sets, the Vikings and Saints kept the fifth set close with neither team leading by more than three points the whole way.
Horace Outlasts Hi-Liners in EDC Play-In Round
Horace, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners came up just short against the Horace Hawks in the EDC Play In Match, ending their season. They would fall in five sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-13). The Hawks came out firing in the first set but the Hi-Liners were...
Hi-Liner Volleyball Play-in Set
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The final night of Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) volleyball was predictable, and set the table for the Hi-Liners play-in. Valley City will travel to West Fargo Horace Saturday in the do-or-die scenario that is the play-in. The winner advances to the quarterfinals on Tuesday, the loser will have their season come to a close.
Jimmies Begin Road Trip with Win at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s hockey team began its three-game Colorado road trip with a 4-2 win over the University of Colorado Friday evening. Jayden Baker (FR/Regina, SK) had a pair of goals and an assist while Cambree Martens (FR/Morden, MB) and Madison Knudson (SO/Minot,...
Vikings Survive Saints Saturday
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) It took four timely turnovers for the Vikings to fight off a game effort by Presentation College Saturday. Martin Jones (Sr., Wasilla, AK) recovered a Saints fumble on the Viking one-yard line with the Saints threatening to take a third-quarter lead, and an interception by Jahidi West set up early points, with Blake King’s (Sr., Sydney, Australia) second pickoff sealing a sluggish 21-10 Valley City State win at Lokken Stadium.
Seasonal Closure Of Valley City Town & Country Club
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Town Country Club restaurant known as Trestles Bar and Grill will be closing for the winter at the end of the business day on Friday, November 11th. Board member Bob Bergan said it was a tough decision, but one that the board has...
Ag Issues & Topics on Tap at Central Dakota Ag Day
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – North Dakota State University Extension will host the annual Central Dakota Ag Day on Friday, Dec. 16 at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center. The daylong program includes opportunities to learn about crop production, weed management, veterinary issues, and crop and livestock market outlooks.
UJ Secures $1M Match in Fundraising Campaign
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – The University of Jamestown accomplished a fundraising challenge initiated by donor Jack Schuler. The parameters of the challenge included fundraising $1 million toward endowment, which would be matched for a total of $2 million, only if the funds were raised in a single year. “When...
Firm Foundations Supporting Recovery & Sober Living
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Since 2018, Firm Foundations has been providing housing for those on their journey to recovery and sober living. First started under Hope Manor in Bismarck, Debbie Loftsgard took over the reigns to provide housing for both men and women in Jamestown. Loftsgard shared that she...
UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
Four Arrested After High Risk Traffic Stop, Search Monday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Four people were taken into custody following a high risk traffic stop in Jamestown Monday afternoon. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger reports officers with his department, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, James Valley Special Operations, and North Dakota Probation and Parole conducted the stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block of Jamestown at around 4:15 PM.
