JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #2 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball won its 10th consecutive match on Saturday night at Newman Arena as the Jimmies swept Dordt to open up the conference tournament. Set scores were 25-21, 25-19, and 25-20. UJ trailed 10-5 in the first and second sets but battled back in each of the first two sets to jump ahead 2-0. The Jimmies scored the final six points of set two and then began set three with a 7-0 run against the Defenders. #23 Dordt, who is on the fringe of making the national tournament, couldn’t stop the Jimmie train and lost its seventh straight match.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 19 HOURS AGO