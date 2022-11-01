AUGUSTA, MAINE — Chipotle Mexican Grill violated federal labor law by closing a Maine restaurant where workers sought to unionize, the National Labor Relations Board said. Employees at the Chipotle in Maine’s capital city of Augusta filed an NRLB petition in June asking to hold a union election, becoming the first of the Mexican food chain’s restaurants to file such a petition. The following month, Chipotle announced it was permanently closing that location.

