NBC Los Angeles

WATCH: Astros Manager Dusty Baker Does Beer Luge After World Series Win

WATCH: Dusty Baker does beer luge after Astros' World Series win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The party is on in Houston. The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night to capture the franchise's second championship. And the best...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Los Angeles

Astros Beat Phillies to Win 2022 World Series

Astros beat Phillies to win 2022 World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Houston Astros are world champions. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night to claim the 2022 World Series title. Ryan Pressly got Nick Castellanos to fly out to right...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Edge Astros in Early 2023 World Series Odds

Dodgers edge Astros in early 2023 World Series odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Astros haven’t even held their World Series parade in Houston yet, but 29 other MLB teams are already focused on the 2023 Fall Classic. Houston won its second title in six years by...
LOS ANGELES, CA

