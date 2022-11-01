ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah’s Favorite Theragun Mini Massage Gun Is the Perfect Holiday Gift — And It’s on Sale!

By Nikki Chwatt
 5 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The holiday season is upon us, and while we cannot wait for all the celebrations and decorations, the moment we’ve really been waiting for has finally arrived. Oprah Winfrey has released her Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list on Oprah Daily — all shoppable on Amazon — and it includes Therabody’s Theragun Mini .

Designed by Therabody, known for its compression boots , face massagers , and skin care tools , the Theragun Mini is one of the most popular massage guns on the market. While it’s designed to complement the more extensive lineup of recovery accessories, the massager stands out on its own. It’s smaller and has a lower price tag, but it’s portable and offers the same output of percussions per minute — 1,750, 2,100, and 2,400 PPM. It targets areas from head to toe with the right amount of pressure, proving that it’s anything but a watered-down version of the brand’s more advanced models.

It has an ergonomic grip that sits comfortably in the palm of your and is ultra-quiet so that you can use it in peace. The coolest part is that the Therabody app offers guided massages that you can connect to via Bluetooth, so you can ensure you’re using it properly.

​​This next-level percussion massager targets tight, knotted areas that you thought only your masseuse could tackle. Whether you have tense shoulders or sore calves or simply want to relax at the end of the day, the Theragun Mini acts like a deep tissue massager or even a foot massager to temporarily relieve those hard-to-reach spots .

As an entry-level device that’s travel-friendly yet powerful and effective, it provides enough relief for post-workout and can be part of an at-home spa ritual . It’s one of our favorite wellness gifts to give to anyone. You can include it with the best sports bras and workout leggings , and you’ve got a gift to please anyone. Of course, this also makes for the best self-care gift we could dream of. Lucky for you, it’s on sale on Amazon and Therabody’s website . So act fast to get your hands on one for all men and women on your holiday gifting list before Oprah sells it out.

Theragun Mini $199 $179 Buy Now

More Oprah-Approved Holiday Gift Options to Buy Now

Costa Brazil Bath Salts

Costa Brazil Bath Salts $125 Buy Now

The Nori Press

The Nori Press $120 Buy Now

Snif Old Saint Wick Candle

Snif Old Saint Wick Candle $44 Buy Now

