Quentin Tarantino Has No Interest in Making a Marvel or DC Movie: 'I'm Not a Hired Hand'
Famed director Quentin Tarantino has shared that he has no interest in making a Marvel or DC movie as he is "not a hired hand." Speaking to the Los Angeles Times about his new book Cinema Speculation, the director behind such films as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and many more, made it clear that he is not interested in jumping into the world of superheroes.
Expect to See More Superman, Harry Potter & Lord of the Rings Movies - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
On today's IGN The Fix: EntertainmentWarner Bros. Discovery CEO Dave Zaslav took a defensive approach to questions about the various shows and movies leaving HBO Max, talking instead about how the company will be focusing on the big franchises going forward. Quentin Tarantino takes a jab at Marvel directors. Finally, Toho announces a new Godzilla movie for 2023.
Johnny Depp news – live: Rihanna fans call for boycott of Savage x Fenty over Depp cameo
Rihanna is facing intense backlash after it was revealed that Johnny Depp will make a “star” cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show.The singer’s fans began to express concerns over the casting shortly after it was reported on Thursday, with critics now calling for a boycott of the lingerie brand and of Rihanna’s cosmetic company Fenty Beauty. The Independent confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits, while photos shared ahead of the Prime Video release of the show on 9 November show the actor dressed in an olive green outfit from Savage x...
Andy Serkis 'Really, Really' Enjoyed Rings of Power, Will Narrate Silmarillion Audiobook
Andy Serkis, who portrayed Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films, had nice things to say about the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power show airing over at Amazon. How to Watch Amazon Prime Video Content in the UAE?. Amazon Prime Video is available in...
Tuca & Bertie Has Been Canceled Once More, This Time by Adult Swim
Tuca & Bertie has been canceled once more, this time by Adult Swim — the network that swooped in and picked the series up after it was axed by Netflix. Series creator Lisa Hanawalt announced the show's cancelation in a heartfelt post on Twitter, writing: "To all our fans – we love you and can't thank you enough for your support over the years. Please never stop making weird fan art (and dressing up as the characters for Halloween!), it brings me endless joy.
The Callisto Protocol Debuts Six-Part Prequel Podcast
The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming horror game from Striking Distance Studios is releasing on December 2, 2022. If that wait is too much to bear, Krafton, Striking Distance and IGN are here to help as we are partnering to release a scripted prequel podcast called The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station to get fans ready for the trip to Black Iron Prison on the Jovian moon Callisto.
CD Projekt's New Witcher Trilogy Has Its Director
Longtime CD Projekt animator Sebastian Kalemba has announced he will direct the studio's new Witcher saga. On Twitter, the developer wrote, "Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga. Since joining @CDPROJEKTRED I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we’re here for. I’m proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team."
Marvel's What If...? Will See Cate Blanchett Reprise Her Role as Hela
Cate Blanchett played Thor’s older sister Hela in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. The character appeared to be killed off in the film, but a new report suggests that the goddess of death could make her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At least in an animated form, anyway. Laughing...
Andor Season 2 Begins Filming This Month, Will Take Us to Yavin
Andor creator Tony Gilroy has revealed not only that the second and final season of the Disney+ series will begin filming on November 21, but also that it would take us to Yavin on its way to connect with Rogue One. Speaking to Collider, Gilroy confirmed Luthen Rael actor Stellan...
10 Movies Like John Wick to Watch if You Love Action
Johnny Utah, Ted, Neo, and so many other Keanu roles led to one of our favorite Keanu Reeves movie series of all time: John Wick. Why is this movie so awesome? Is it the fast-paced, well-choreographed action sequences? Is it the creative cinematography and set design that draws our attention? Is it that Reeves performed most if not all stunts in the movies? Whatever it may be, these are just a few of the reasons we love the John Wick movies in all their glory.
Growing Up Farley Graphic Novel to Chronicle Chris Farley's Comedy Origins
25 years after his untimely death, comedy legend Chris Farley is becoming the subject of a new biographical comic book from Z2 Comics. Growing Up Farley will explore the Saturday Night Live star's childhood and formative years, as related by his brother and fellow comedian, Kevin Farley. Growing Up Farley...
Blockbuster: Season 1 Review
Blockbuster is now streaming on Netflix. Netflix’s Blockbuster series was poised to deliver a modern look into a self-sustaining relic of a bygone era. A comedic, yet heartfelt show where the emphasis is equally placed on the machinations of the cast and the juxtaposition of opposing forms of media consumption. The premise is as sound as the question it proposes: what would it be like to work at the last Blockbuster on Earth? Apparently, it’s the same as working at any other brick and mortar store, if you believe Netflix’s interpretation of it.
One Piece Film Red Movie: Ending Explained
The One Piece Film: Red movie is out now in US theaters and other countries, which means we finally get to see more of the Red Hair Pirates in action and learn a little bit more about Shank’s past. Let’s break down the ending and how it fits in the long-running anime series.
HBO Cancels Westworld After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled Westworld, the sci-fi drama centered around a robotic theme park. The Hollywood Reporter calls it an "unexpected fate" for the series given it has been critically acclaimed for the network. Though the show's creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have been ambiguous on whether Westworld would even return following the fourth season finale.
Lionsgate Is Interested in a Major John Wick Video Game Adaptation
While Lionsgate still has two more John Wick movies on their way, the studio is reportedly also considering a "big AAA game" based on the franchise. During an earnings call today, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer mentioned that the company has been discussing proposals for the game, though nothing is set in stone yet.
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Tragedy in the MCU | The Story So Far
The Black Panther returns! With Black Panther 2, we’ll be seeing a change for the entire franchise going forward officially from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Marvel. We mourn the tragic passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, who lit up every Black Panther scene he was in. Without Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther as a whole has a huge problem the Black Panther sequel will have no choice but to try and resolve.
How to Watch One Piece Film: Red – Release Date and Streaming Status
Anime fans have a big theatrical release to look forward to this weekend with One Piece Film: Red. Fans of the series especially won't want to miss this one, as our One Piece Film: Red review called it "the best One Piece movie of the last decade." One Piece Film:...
Deus Ex Franchise Has a New Title in Early Development at Eidos Montreal
Deus Ex may be getting a new instalment in the series from Eidos Montreal. The studio is also working on a new IP and collaborating with Xbox to co-develop games such as Fable. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reported that Embracer Group is shutting down Onoma, which is the company rebranded...
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed for PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the graphics modes for God of War Ragnarok on PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. Santa Monica Studio shared these modes on Twitter, and the news follows a report that stated God of War Ragnarok would have a 120hz performance mode on PS5. This appears to still officially be the case with the Favor Performance + HFR (High Frame Rate) mode and the Favor Performance + HFR + VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) mode. As always, achieving 120hz requires a TV or monitor that supports HDMI 2.1.
