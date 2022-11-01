Doorbell ditching assault: Dover man accused of attacking teen who rang and ran

A 61-year-old Dover man is due in court Thursday, accused of assaulting on a teenager who rang the man's doorbell and ran away Sunday evening.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of assault and unlawful restraint in New Philadelphia Municipal Court filed as a result of the incident on Aspen Drive.

The victim had bruises and red marks on his skin, according to police.

Police were initially called at 10:46 p.m. by the resident, who said that he had just caught two boys who were ringing doorbells and running through the neighborhood. He said he had one boy on his porch at the time.

Dover's trick-or-treat hours were 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.