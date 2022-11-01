Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
One Piece Film Red Movie: Ending Explained
The One Piece Film: Red movie is out now in US theaters and other countries, which means we finally get to see more of the Red Hair Pirates in action and learn a little bit more about Shank’s past. Let’s break down the ending and how it fits in the long-running anime series.
IGN
The Forest Hills - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for The Forest Hills, an upcoming movie starring Edward Furlong, Shelley Duval, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. A man named Rico (Chiko Mendez) is tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill woods. The Forest Hills is produced by Dresnick Goldberg...
IGN
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
IGN
Andor Season 2 Begins Filming This Month, Will Take Us to Yavin
Andor creator Tony Gilroy has revealed not only that the second and final season of the Disney+ series will begin filming on November 21, but also that it would take us to Yavin on its way to connect with Rogue One. Speaking to Collider, Gilroy confirmed Luthen Rael actor Stellan...
IGN
Causeway Review
Causeway streams on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. A film that works despite its aggressive plainness, Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway follows U.S. military technician Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), who returns to New Orleans from her Afghanistan deployment with a severe brain injury. While on the road to recovery (and seeking desperately to re-enlist), she crosses paths with a local mechanic, James (Brian Tyree Henry), with whom she forms an unlikely and uneasy friendship based on their mutually traumatic pasts.
IGN
The 10 Best World War II Movies of All Time
When it comes to depicting the terrors of war on screen, no war has been repsented more at the cinema than World War II. Even today, movies are still made about this hellacious global conflict to eradicate fascism and genocide, with stories that cover many different aspects of the war. There are love stories set among the backdrop of espionage and resistance, tales from the brual bullet-riddled battlefields, and stark dramas that shine a spotlight on the atrocities committed, which we all must never forget.
IGN
Gran Turismo Movie Adds Djimon Hounsou and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner
Sony's Gran Turismo film has added Academy Award-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner, who was known as Ginger Spice in the group, to the cast. As reported by THR, Hounsou and Halliwell-Horner will be playing the parents of Archie Madekwe's character - a teenager and avid Gran...
IGN
Tuca & Bertie Has Been Canceled Once More, This Time by Adult Swim
Tuca & Bertie has been canceled once more, this time by Adult Swim — the network that swooped in and picked the series up after it was axed by Netflix. Series creator Lisa Hanawalt announced the show's cancelation in a heartfelt post on Twitter, writing: "To all our fans – we love you and can't thank you enough for your support over the years. Please never stop making weird fan art (and dressing up as the characters for Halloween!), it brings me endless joy.
IGN
Blockbuster: Season 1 Review
Blockbuster is now streaming on Netflix. Netflix’s Blockbuster series was poised to deliver a modern look into a self-sustaining relic of a bygone era. A comedic, yet heartfelt show where the emphasis is equally placed on the machinations of the cast and the juxtaposition of opposing forms of media consumption. The premise is as sound as the question it proposes: what would it be like to work at the last Blockbuster on Earth? Apparently, it’s the same as working at any other brick and mortar store, if you believe Netflix’s interpretation of it.
Comments / 0