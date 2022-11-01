Read full article on original website
IGN
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
IGN
Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope - Official Release Trailer
Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope DLC is available now on PC and consoles. Watch the launch trailer to see what to expect. The Moon is shattered, what was once a beacon of hope in the sky has now left survivors to deal with a new, catastrophic void. Use the Moon’s fragments to your advantage and make sure to keep your hopes up (literally) to survive.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 669: God of War Ragnarok Review Discussion
Cardy and Dale have played God of War Ragnarok so are here to tell you (in a spoiler-free way) just how good it is. They're then joined by Mat who joins in to discuss how great Andor has been, why the Weird Al movie is worth checking out, and the return of The White Lotus.
IGN
It Takes Two - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
It Takes Two is available now on Nintendo Switch. Get another look at this co-op action-adventure game in this Switch launch trailer. The Nintendo Switch version features new voice-overs in Japanese, French, German and Spanish, as well as subtitles in multiple languages. In It Takes Two, step into the shoes...
IGN
Forspoken - Official Magic Combat Deep Dive Trailer
In this latest Forspoken trailer, journey to the realm of Athia and get a deep dive into Frey's magical combat abilities, including a look at various spells, a breakdown of types of magic like the purple earth-based magic and its attack and support spells, fire-based red magic, defense abilities, and Frey's sidekick's abilities.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed for PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the graphics modes for God of War Ragnarok on PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. Santa Monica Studio shared these modes on Twitter, and the news follows a report that stated God of War Ragnarok would have a 120hz performance mode on PS5. This appears to still officially be the case with the Favor Performance + HFR (High Frame Rate) mode and the Favor Performance + HFR + VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) mode. As always, achieving 120hz requires a TV or monitor that supports HDMI 2.1.
IGN
TFM: The First Men - Official Steam Early Access Trailer
TFM: The First Men is a strategy game inspired by rich creation stories. Explore uncharted lands, build a home in the wilderness, wage tactical battles in real-time, and shape the future of the human race in an epic, multi-generational adventure. TFM: The First Men is available now in Steam Early Access.
IGN
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass Has Been Detailed Alongside a First Look at Rayman
Ubisoft has revealed fresh details on the upcoming Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including a new combat game mode and the first look at Rayman, who will be a playable character in the third DLC offering. Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Sparks...
IGN
CD Projekt's New Witcher Trilogy Has Its Director
Longtime CD Projekt animator Sebastian Kalemba has announced he will direct the studio's new Witcher saga. On Twitter, the developer wrote, "Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga. Since joining @CDPROJEKTRED I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we’re here for. I’m proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team."
IGN
Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County - Release Trailer
Check out the cute launch trailer for Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County, available now. You're a detective, and a frog, and it's time to solve a mystery.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Debuts Six-Part Prequel Podcast
The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming horror game from Striking Distance Studios is releasing on December 2, 2022. If that wait is too much to bear, Krafton, Striking Distance and IGN are here to help as we are partnering to release a scripted prequel podcast called The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station to get fans ready for the trip to Black Iron Prison on the Jovian moon Callisto.
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-31-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/31/22!. 01:00 - Orbital Bullet - Official Nintendo Switch Pre-order Trailer. 01:31 - Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Story Trailer. 07:00 - Age of Mythology: Retold - Official Announcement Trailer. 07:56 - Path to Nowhere - Official Open Beta Launch Trailer.
IGN
Andor Season 2 Begins Filming This Month, Will Take Us to Yavin
Andor creator Tony Gilroy has revealed not only that the second and final season of the Disney+ series will begin filming on November 21, but also that it would take us to Yavin on its way to connect with Rogue One. Speaking to Collider, Gilroy confirmed Luthen Rael actor Stellan...
IGN
Sony Follows Microsoft Xbox by Hiking Prices of PlayStation 5 Series Consoles in India; All You Need to Know
A day after Xbox hiked prices of its various gaming controllers, accessories and console, its competitor PlayStation has followed suit by increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 as well. As spotted by Indian Console Gamers, the ShopAtSC website now features the PlayStation 5 at an increased price of Rs....
IGN
Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 - Official Overview Trailer
In Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2, take command of the faculty, maintain a unique and ever-growing roster of students and solidify your place among Valthiria's most prestigious schools. Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 is coming soon in early 2023.
IGN
Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule Revealed, Includes 'Surprise Reveals About the Upcoming Season'
Stranger Things Day 2022 is officially arriving on November 6, 2022, and Netflix has shared the schedule of events that will help celebrate the big day, and it includes "surprise reveals about the upcoming season." November 6 is a special day in the world of Stranger Things as it was...
IGN
Day of the Devs
Come celebrate a decade of the best indies around as Day of the Devs return yet again on November 3rd starting at 10am (PT). Check out the games of tomorrow TODAY as developers and games collide in digital merriment. You never know what you'll find at the event.
IGN
Sparks of Hope Pristine Peaks Side Quests
With the warm shoals of your first planet behind you, it's time to tackle Pristine Peaks' side quests. The second planet in Sparks of Hope boasts another broad range of side quests, from finding penguins to battling a giant, Darkmess-covered Rabbid ballerina. Those and a handful of other side quests are more than enough to earn you enough Planet Coins to unlock the Pristine Peaks secret zone.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Announces New Tank Hero, Ramattra
Blizzard has unveiled the next hero to join its lineup, the leader of Null Sector, Ramattra. As teased in the lore, Ramattra is the leader of the organization Null Sector. Like Zenyatta, Ramattra is a Shambli monk who no longer sees the option of peacefully advocating for the rights of Omnics, and has now taken a more "pragmatic angle," according to the Overwatch blog announcing his reveal.
IGN
Genshin Adventurer's Trials Day 2 - Sequential Trial 2
Adventurer's Trials Day 2 introduces Sequential Trial 2 to the Genshin Impact 3.2 event, with a pinball game with Yelan and a combat trial with Nahida the Dendro Archon. Completing Sequential Trial 2 earns you more Primogems and some high-level Mondstadt talent books, and like the previous trial before it, you can team up with a friend to play in co-op.
