Beasts of Maravilla Island - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Get your cameras ready to embark on a journey of exploration, wildlife documentation, and uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Maravilla Island. Beasts of Maravilla Island is avaliable now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
It Takes Two - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
It Takes Two is available now on Nintendo Switch. Get another look at this co-op action-adventure game in this Switch launch trailer. The Nintendo Switch version features new voice-overs in Japanese, French, German and Spanish, as well as subtitles in multiple languages. In It Takes Two, step into the shoes...
TFM: The First Men - Official Steam Early Access Trailer
TFM: The First Men is a strategy game inspired by rich creation stories. Explore uncharted lands, build a home in the wilderness, wage tactical battles in real-time, and shape the future of the human race in an epic, multi-generational adventure. TFM: The First Men is available now in Steam Early Access.
God of War Ragnarok Review
God of War Ragnarok reviewed on PlayStation 5 by Simon Cardy. Also available on PlayStation 4. God of War Ragnarok is an almighty achievement and creates a new high that makes many of its peers look mortal by comparison. God of War Ragnarok is out on PS5 and PS4 on...
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass Has Been Detailed Alongside a First Look at Rayman
Ubisoft has revealed fresh details on the upcoming Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including a new combat game mode and the first look at Rayman, who will be a playable character in the third DLC offering. Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Sparks...
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed for PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the graphics modes for God of War Ragnarok on PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. Santa Monica Studio shared these modes on Twitter, and the news follows a report that stated God of War Ragnarok would have a 120hz performance mode on PS5. This appears to still officially be the case with the Favor Performance + HFR (High Frame Rate) mode and the Favor Performance + HFR + VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) mode. As always, achieving 120hz requires a TV or monitor that supports HDMI 2.1.
All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Owners to Get 20 Hours of Double XP After a Confusing Situation
After a confusing situation, Activision has decided to give all current and future owners of the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens. The news was shared by Call of Duty's Twitter, and the...
Five Ratchet & Clank Games are Joining PlayStation Plus Premium This Month
Sony and Insomniac have announced they're adding five Ratchet & Clank games to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebration, as well as adding new cosmetics to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The Ratchet & Clank series already has a handful of games on PlayStation...
Overwatch 2 Announces New Tank Hero, Ramattra
Blizzard has unveiled the next hero to join its lineup, the leader of Null Sector, Ramattra. As teased in the lore, Ramattra is the leader of the organization Null Sector. Like Zenyatta, Ramattra is a Shambli monk who no longer sees the option of peacefully advocating for the rights of Omnics, and has now taken a more "pragmatic angle," according to the Overwatch blog announcing his reveal.
How to Watch One Piece Film: Red – Release Date and Streaming Status
Anime fans have a big theatrical release to look forward to this weekend with One Piece Film: Red. Fans of the series especially won't want to miss this one, as our One Piece Film: Red review called it "the best One Piece movie of the last decade." One Piece Film:...
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-31-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/31/22!. 01:00 - Orbital Bullet - Official Nintendo Switch Pre-order Trailer. 01:31 - Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Story Trailer. 07:00 - Age of Mythology: Retold - Official Announcement Trailer. 07:56 - Path to Nowhere - Official Open Beta Launch Trailer.
Sparks of Hope The Diva and the Bookworm Quest
The Diva and the Bookworm is a Pristine Peaks side quest where Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Rosalina must work together to destroy eight Darkmess eyes and win a new weapon skin for Rabbid Peach in the process. This quest unlocks a bit later in your journey through Pristine Peaks, and it's a good idea to tackle it when you're at least three levels or more above the recommended level of 15.
Day of the Devs
Come celebrate a decade of the best indies around as Day of the Devs return yet again on November 3rd starting at 10am (PT). Check out the games of tomorrow TODAY as developers and games collide in digital merriment. You never know what you'll find at the event.
Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Showcase: Here Are All The Games Announced
Day of the Devs is an event that began way back in 2018, in partnership with Double Fine and iam8bit. Through this annual event, developers are able to showcase all the indie games that currently are in development. Since the inception of the event, they have been able to showcase over 500 games to players. This year marks the 10-year anniversary for Day of the Devs. To celebrate the anniversary, they introduced a whole roster of new indie games to look forward to, check them out below:
CD Projekt's New Witcher Trilogy Has Its Director
Longtime CD Projekt animator Sebastian Kalemba has announced he will direct the studio's new Witcher saga. On Twitter, the developer wrote, "Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga. Since joining @CDPROJEKTRED I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we’re here for. I’m proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team."
Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County - Release Trailer
Check out the cute launch trailer for Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County, available now. You're a detective, and a frog, and it's time to solve a mystery.
Sparks of Hope Midwinter Gateway Quest
Midwinter Gateway is a Pristine Peaks side quest with something special on offer aside from the usual coins and Star Bits. Successfully finish this combat trial for the mysterious Madam Bwahstrella, and you earn some Skill Prisms to power up your characters with. This Sparks of Hope guide walks you...
Forspoken - Official Magic Combat Deep Dive Trailer
In this latest Forspoken trailer, journey to the realm of Athia and get a deep dive into Frey's magical combat abilities, including a look at various spells, a breakdown of types of magic like the purple earth-based magic and its attack and support spells, fire-based red magic, defense abilities, and Frey's sidekick's abilities.
Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule Revealed, Includes 'Surprise Reveals About the Upcoming Season'
Stranger Things Day 2022 is officially arriving on November 6, 2022, and Netflix has shared the schedule of events that will help celebrate the big day, and it includes "surprise reveals about the upcoming season." November 6 is a special day in the world of Stranger Things as it was...
