A Connecticut man was charged with aggravated assault after authorities said he stabbed a security guard at a horror expo at the Hilton Hotel in Parsippany on Sunday.

David Knestrick, 47, of Norwalk, was in an altercation with other patrons when he allegedly stabbed an intervening security guard, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the altercation started when Knestrick allegedly took the phone of a juvenile he believed taking "unauthorized photos" at the event, causing the juvenile's father to get involved. Knestrick then allegedly stabbed the victim, a security guard who confronted him as the result of the altercation, in the abdomen with a folding knife

The security guard required emergency surgery and sustained "serious bodily injury," police said. Knestrick was then taken to St. Clare's Denville Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

The Chiller Theatre Expo is a horror-themed convention that features special guests, first held in 1990 in Rutherford. This year "Sopranos" star Lorraine Bracco, comedian Cheech Marin and martial arts legend Bolo Yeung were among those featured.

In addition to aggravated assault, Knestrick was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a crime and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Knestrick was still in custody as of Monday night, the prosecutor's office said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Connecticut man charged in stabbing at Chiller Theatre horror convention in Parsippany