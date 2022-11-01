Johnny Utah, Ted, Neo, and so many other Keanu roles led to one of our favorite Keanu Reeves movie series of all time: John Wick. Why is this movie so awesome? Is it the fast-paced, well-choreographed action sequences? Is it the creative cinematography and set design that draws our attention? Is it that Reeves performed most if not all stunts in the movies? Whatever it may be, these are just a few of the reasons we love the John Wick movies in all their glory.

