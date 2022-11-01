Read full article on original website
Related
Call Jane review – timely, if occasionally jarring, abortion drama
Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver are charismatic in Phyllis Nagy’s directorial debut, about a group of women in the 60s providing abortions outside the law
IGN
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
IGN
HBO Max Cancels its Degrassi Reboot
HBO Max has reportedly canceled its planned reboot of the teen drama Degrassi, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The news comes as part of a larger report on the state of Warner Bros., which has been undergoing several cuts and cancellations following its merger with Discovery back in May. The Degrassi reboot was among several projects recently canceled, according to WSJ’s report, as part of cuts made to HBO Max projects aimed at children and teens, including a Charlotte’s Web remake.
IGN
Tuca & Bertie Has Been Canceled Once More, This Time by Adult Swim
Tuca & Bertie has been canceled once more, this time by Adult Swim — the network that swooped in and picked the series up after it was axed by Netflix. Series creator Lisa Hanawalt announced the show's cancelation in a heartfelt post on Twitter, writing: "To all our fans – we love you and can't thank you enough for your support over the years. Please never stop making weird fan art (and dressing up as the characters for Halloween!), it brings me endless joy.
IGN
Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule Revealed, Includes 'Surprise Reveals About the Upcoming Season'
Stranger Things Day 2022 is officially arriving on November 6, 2022, and Netflix has shared the schedule of events that will help celebrate the big day, and it includes "surprise reveals about the upcoming season." November 6 is a special day in the world of Stranger Things as it was...
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 669: God of War Ragnarok Review Discussion
Cardy and Dale have played God of War Ragnarok so are here to tell you (in a spoiler-free way) just how good it is. They're then joined by Mat who joins in to discuss how great Andor has been, why the Weird Al movie is worth checking out, and the return of The White Lotus.
IGN
Aaron Carter, Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies at 34
Aaron Carter, the singer behind the triple-platinum album 'Aaron's Party (Come and Get It) and the brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, has died at the age of 34. As reported by THR and TMZ, Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, CA, on Saturday, November 5. TMZ's sources say his body was found in his bathtub.
IGN
Gran Turismo Movie Adds Djimon Hounsou and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner
Sony's Gran Turismo film has added Academy Award-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner, who was known as Ginger Spice in the group, to the cast. As reported by THR, Hounsou and Halliwell-Horner will be playing the parents of Archie Madekwe's character - a teenager and avid Gran...
IGN
Causeway Review
Causeway streams on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. A film that works despite its aggressive plainness, Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway follows U.S. military technician Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), who returns to New Orleans from her Afghanistan deployment with a severe brain injury. While on the road to recovery (and seeking desperately to re-enlist), she crosses paths with a local mechanic, James (Brian Tyree Henry), with whom she forms an unlikely and uneasy friendship based on their mutually traumatic pasts.
IGN
The Forest Hills - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for The Forest Hills, an upcoming movie starring Edward Furlong, Shelley Duval, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. A man named Rico (Chiko Mendez) is tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill woods. The Forest Hills is produced by Dresnick Goldberg...
IGN
10 Movies Like John Wick to Watch if You Love Action
Johnny Utah, Ted, Neo, and so many other Keanu roles led to one of our favorite Keanu Reeves movie series of all time: John Wick. Why is this movie so awesome? Is it the fast-paced, well-choreographed action sequences? Is it the creative cinematography and set design that draws our attention? Is it that Reeves performed most if not all stunts in the movies? Whatever it may be, these are just a few of the reasons we love the John Wick movies in all their glory.
IGN
The 10 Best World War II Movies of All Time
When it comes to depicting the terrors of war on screen, no war has been repsented more at the cinema than World War II. Even today, movies are still made about this hellacious global conflict to eradicate fascism and genocide, with stories that cover many different aspects of the war. There are love stories set among the backdrop of espionage and resistance, tales from the brual bullet-riddled battlefields, and stark dramas that shine a spotlight on the atrocities committed, which we all must never forget.
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-31-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/31/22!. 01:00 - Orbital Bullet - Official Nintendo Switch Pre-order Trailer. 01:31 - Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Story Trailer. 07:00 - Age of Mythology: Retold - Official Announcement Trailer. 07:56 - Path to Nowhere - Official Open Beta Launch Trailer.
IGN
Expect to See More Superman, Harry Potter & Lord of the Rings Movies - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
On today's IGN The Fix: EntertainmentWarner Bros. Discovery CEO Dave Zaslav took a defensive approach to questions about the various shows and movies leaving HBO Max, talking instead about how the company will be focusing on the big franchises going forward. Quentin Tarantino takes a jab at Marvel directors. Finally, Toho announces a new Godzilla movie for 2023.
IGN
Harry Potter Fans Asked Not to Leave Socks at Dobby Memorial Site
Dobby's death scene is one of the more emotional moments in the Harry Potter movies — so much so that fans go out of their way to visit the location it was filmed in Pembrokeshire, Wales. So many Potterheads were stopping by to contribute socks and other mementos to Dobby's grave that the UK's National Trust reviewed if the memorial would be permitted to stay in place.
IGN
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Did What Even The Clone Wars Couldn't
The animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi may be a very different beast from the comics that share its name, but it brings something vital to the table. The first season does something even Star Wars: The Clone Wars never quite managed by lending new depth and insight into Count Dooku. It finally makes good on Episode III’s promise that the Clone Wars was full of heroic characters on both sides of the conflict.
IGN
Andy Serkis 'Really, Really' Enjoyed Rings of Power, Will Narrate Silmarillion Audiobook
Andy Serkis, who portrayed Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films, had nice things to say about the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power show airing over at Amazon. In an interview with Collider, Serkis said he appreciated that the series stayed true to Jackson’s...
IGN
Enola Holmes 2 Review
Enola Holmes 2 is now streaming on Netflix. I was charmed by the first Enola Holmes movie. Based on a series of YA novels first published in 2007, the original was a sweet reimagining of the classic Sherlock Holmes canon, with Millie Bobby Brown turning in a charismatic performance as the eponymous moppet with a genius-level intellect. That lively energy, however, is missing from the sequel, which retains many of the trappings of the first film, but is more concerned with laying the groundwork for a franchise than spinning a coherent mystery.
Comments / 0