New heavy machine repair business to build facility in Canton Industrial Park

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
A new heavy machinery repair business announced plans to open in Canton, according to a press release from the Canton Economic Development Corporation.

Decker Sales will break ground on a 33,600 square foot facility in the Canton Industrial Park on Nov. 10. The new business is owned by Leonard Decker, owner of Dakota Steel & Trim, and his family.

“I’m excited to be bring a family owned and operated business to the Canton Community,” according to Decker. “I think there will be a lot of opportunity for my family as well as Canton with the decision to build and operate directly out of Canton. There is so much potential for responsible growth at our site at the Canton Industrial Park."

Once open, Decker Sales will bring 10 full-time jobs to Canton with plans to employ nearly 20 people in the future.

“Decker Sales' investment in Canton is evidence of the pro-business atmosphere in Canton and the community’s bright future in our region’s economy," according to Jesse Fonkert, president of the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance.

Decker Sales will be located on a five-acre parcel on the northeast corner of the intersection of Industrial Road and Innovation Street. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held onsite on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m..

