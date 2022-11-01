ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTEP fires soccer coach Kathryn Balogun after four seasons

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
 4 days ago
UTEP fired soccer coach Kathryn Balogun following a 4-11-3 season, her fourth at the helm of the program, the school announced in a release on Tuesday.

The Miners went 21-36-8 in her four years at UTEP after coming to El Paso from Texas Southern, including three consecutive losing seasons after qualifying for the Conference USA tournament in 2019.

"Our analysis of UTEP Soccer did not indicate that sufficient progress was being made, and we were not making sufficient progress towards our goal of competing for and winning championships,” UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter said. “We would like to thank Kathryn for her hard work leading the program, and we wish her well in the future.”

UTEP indicated "a national search will begin immediately to appoint the Miners’ next head coach."

