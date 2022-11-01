ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Crash on US 30 in Mansfield Monday night shuts down highway for 4 hours

By Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GdHG_0iuScfH800

A 2012 Freightliner semi trailer driven by Mohammed Ali, 30, of Columbus, about 8:17 p.m. Monday was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 near Fifth Avenue in Mansfield and sideswiped the barriers, causing a 2017 Blue Chevrolet driven by Christopher Cox, 44, of West Salem, who was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30, to hit a concrete barrier that was knocked into his lane, causing him to travel off the right side of the road. No one was injured, according to the Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol. Traffic was shut down both east and westbound U.S. 30 until the road was reopened at 12:20 a.m. Ali was cited for failure to control, the patrol said.

