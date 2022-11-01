Save innocent Ky lives. On Nov. 8 vote yes on Amendment 2.

America is an exceptional nation unlike any other nation, because it is dedicated to the principles of human liberty, grounded in the truths that all men are created equal and endowed with equal rights. Abraham Lincoln said, “These permanent truths are applicable to all men and all times.”

On Nov. 8, voters in Kentucky have a once in a lifetime opportunity to say “YES” to life by voting to protect innocent human life in Kentucky. The very last item on the ballot this election is the Yes for Life Constitutional Amendment or Amendment 2. It says “Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new Section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?”

The lies being spread by the other side are outrageously false and on purpose. Once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned, the abortion lobby in Kentucky went on the hunt for an activist judge. A judge who would suddenly find a heretofore unfound “right to kill babies” buried in the text of the Kentucky Constitution. This “right” would create a permanent Roe vs. Wade in Kentucky law, which is why a constitutional amendment to protect defenseless life is necessary.

In 2019, the Kentucky General Assembly passed the Human Life Protection Act, which would make abortion illegal, in most circumstances, if Roe vs. Wade were ever overturned by the high court. That happened this past June so the Kentucky law, referred to as the “trigger” law, went into effect. The immediate effect was challenged in court by groups with lots of money to burn, most of it coming in from California, Massachusetts, and New York. These groups want abortion on demand in Kentucky to always be legal, paid for by taxpayers, and with no restrictions.

Who is Protect Kentucky Access — the dark money organization behind the VOTE NO on #2 disinformation campaign? The address for Protect Kentucky Access is listed as 2001 East Madison Street in Seattle, Washington. They have raised millions for the sole purpose of convincing voters in Kentucky to oppose Amendment 2. What they say about the amendment is nothing more than a campaign of lies.

The groups behind Protect Kentucky Access are familiar to those who have fought for legal protection for unborn children for decades. Protect Kentucky Access is Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, Sister Song, the Fairness Campaign, Kentucky Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice, the Kentucky Health Justice Network and Black Birth Workers Union, the latter of which is listed on the Secretary of State’s website, as a defunct organization.

The Yes for Life Alliance supports protecting innocent life in Kentucky, by advocating for the passage of Amendment 2. The Alliance is made up of organizations voters trust: Kentucky Right to Life, the Family Foundation, Kentucky Baptist Convention, The Catholic Conference of Kentucky, Sisters for Life, and the Commonwealth Policy Center.

In these final days before the election, I urge you to take advantage of an historic opportunity to save the future of Kentucky. Children are the hope for a better world. One of the greatest writers in English literature, Charles Dickens, once observed that, “Every baby born into the world is a finer one than the last.”

On Nov. 8, please vote “YES” on Amendment 2. Together, we will give every child a chance to change the world.

Diana Maldonado has served as president of the Board of Directors of Kentucky Right to Life since 2011.