Harry Styles Is Danny Zuko, Sings ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at Halloween Concert

Harry Styles fans have got chills, and they’re multiplying, ’cause for his Monday night (Oct. 31) Harryween concert in Los Angeles, the 28-year-old pop star dressed up as Danny Zuko from Grease and performed a heart-stopping cover of “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

Taking the stage at the Kia Forum, where he’s currently stationed until Nov. 15 for a 15-night residency, Styles sang tracks from his May-released album Harry’s House while dressed in black jeans, a leather jacket and a studded tank top with the word “Harryween” emblazoned on the back in glittery red lettering. He even had his hair styled into the slick, dark coif sported by John Travolta in the iconic 1978 film, while some of his band members dressed up as the Pink Ladies.

Then, it came time for the “As It Was” singer to perform a cover of one of the musical’s famous songs. But instead of “Greased Lightnin'” or “Sandy,” Styles instead chose a ballad performed by Sandy Olsson.

Belting out “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” sung by Olivia Newton-John — who passed away in August — the Grammy winner had his crowd swaying sentimentally to the beat and cheering him on during the song’s most intense moments.

“But now there’s nowhere to hide since you pushed my love aside/ I’m out of my head, hopelessly devoted to you,” he riffed, walking back and forth onstage past his drummer, who was dressed in Sandy’s black cat suit from Grease ‘s end scene.

Fans online were ecstatic over Styles’ Halloween costume — “I’M HYPERVENTILATING,” wrote one — but so were those in the concert crowd while the show was still happening. TikTok star Chris Olsen, for example, was in the audience, holding up a thirsty sign that simply read “DADDY?”

The Don’t Worry Darling star noticed the sign, and had the perfect response. Pointing directly at Olsen, he answered the sign’s question with a simple “Yes?”

“I fear that there may be a communication breakdown from this distance …,” Styles added. “But just know: Yes?”

Watch Harry Styles cover “Hopelessly Devoted to You” as Danny Zuko from Grease and react to being called “Daddy” on Olsen’s sign below: