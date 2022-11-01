Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GPD asking for help finding missing man
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help locating a missing 63 year old man. Police say William Ray Pennington, 63, is possibly in the Greenville area. Officers say Pennington goes by Bill or Billy. If anyone knows Pennington’s location, please contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
Western Kentucky authorities looking for man with 5 arrest warrants
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking for the public's help finding a wanted man. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office put out the request on Friday, asking the public to keep an eye out for Daqwuan "Day Day" Vinson. According to the sheriff's office, Vinson has five active warrants out for...
Victim identified in fatal Vanderburgh County crash
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Thursday. The coroner's office says 51-year-old Billy O'Dell of Evansville was the victim in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of North St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
OCSO: Man arrested after pursuit into Grayson County
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) say they were involved in a pursuit that crossed over into Grayson County. Deputies say on November 2, OCSO and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force tried to conduct a traffic stop on a green truck in the city limits of Fordsville. OCSO […]
Family of Weinbach explosion victims react to investigation findings
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security released the findings from its investigation into the house explosion at 1010 North Weinbach Avenue, saying it was accidental. For the family of two of the victims, Charlie and Martina Hite, the findings present more questions than answers.
KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
VCSO investigating deadly crash in Evansville
One person is dead after a 2-vehicle crash on Saint Joseph Ave. and Allens Lane in Evansville. Vanderburgh County Deputies say that a Dodge SUV rear-ended a silver Hyundai SUV at high-speed, at a stop light on Allens Lane. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to the hospital with...
Man who died in St. Joseph Ave. and Allens Ln. crash identified
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched on Thursday at 2:35 p.m. to the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane for a deadly car accident.
Police looking for three suspects in Webster County drug trafficking investigation
Police in Webster County, Kentucky, say they're searching for three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The Providence Police Department says a search warrant was executed at a home on South Green Street with help from other agencies including the Webster County Sheriff's Department and the Clay Police Department.
Juvenile arrested with gun and stolen credit cards in Owensboro
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, say a juvenile suspect is in facing charges after being caught with a gun and several stolen credit cards on Thursday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after someone submitted a tip about a juvenile with a firearm. OPD says...
Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough
A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
Multiple agencies respond to wildland fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – First responders are asking people to avoid the area of 136 W and Klondike Road in Henderson County while multiple fire departments work to extinguish a wildland fire. Smith Mills fire Department said on Facebook they are responding to the fire along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union […]
Multiple reports of damage from Saturday morning storms
There have been multiple reports of damage from falling limbs and trees after severe storms ripped through the Evansville area on Saturday morning. At one location near Monroe and Riverside Drive, a tree fell on an apartment building being used as an AirBNB with multiple people inside. Near Riverside Drive...
Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared
A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
PetSmart closed after man lights self on fire
Evansville Central Dispatch reports they dispatched an ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department to the PetSmart on Burkhardt Road after getting calls about a fire.
Police issue BOLO for homicide suspect with ties to Evansville
The Clay County State's Attorney, Phillip Givens filed a Motion to Revoke Bond for Phillip Blaine Henson on October 26 according to police.
Remains Found In Storage Unit Were Inside Of Tote
The couple connected with the death of 9 year old Alianna Gomez-Alvarez are facing more charges. The girl had been missing since last November. Arrest warrants were issued in Vanderburgh County for Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter. Authorities believe they have located Jose’s daughter’s remain inside a tote in an...
Expensive action figures go missing in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft. According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county. Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The […]
Perry County authorities remind drivers to watch out for deer after multiple crashes
Authorities in Perry County, Indiana, are reminding drivers to watch out for deer after multiple crashes Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to more than three vehicle-vs.-deer crashes within just a few hours on Thursday morning. With deer season in full effect, the sheriff's office reminds...
