Every Memorial Day I would wave to Andy as the parade passed my house. He would be walking in the middle, but he was clearly the leader. When I first saw him, he was up in years. So, every Memorial Day I was happy to see him again. Now he has completed his final mission. Being a member of the Greatest Generation, we will not see the likes of him again. Now 71 percent of the 18 to 24-year-olds in the country are unfit for the military. In a previous war some went to Canada to avoid being drafted. Back in Andy’s day, 14 and 15-year-olds lied about their age to fight in World War II. I don’t know where Andy will be buried, but I think it would be fitting if it was the Pompano Beach Cemetery . . . the end of his parade route.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO