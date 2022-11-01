Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Related
Resources, Events, Meetings, and More – Week of Nov. 3
Pompano Beach – To help the Florida victims of Hurricane Ian, The Benefit Concert of Prayer and Praise featuring singers from local churches will be held Nov. 13, 6 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 2500 NE 14 Street Causeway. The donations given will be used to help victims through the American Red Cross.
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
Eye on the Arts: Willie Riddle of GENVAS: Bringing world-class entertainment to Broward
If the name GENVAS doesn’t come trippingly off your tongue, you aren’t alone. But it is a name to learn and an arts organization to watch. GENVAS is short for Generation Venetian Arts Society, whose founder and artistic director, William “Willie” Riddle, has been bringing innovative performances to South Florida for the last decade.
Fishing Report: Lots of mahi mahi close to home
I am writing this fishing report from the vessel “Lisa B” out of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club. We just found a nice piece of floating debris in 138 feet of water off Boca Raton. The mahi fishing has been absolutely insane this last week as boats are putting up double digits regularly. This weekend you will probably not have to go far to find the fish. Please check the weather Friday as we may get a bit of wind on Saturday and Sunday.
At Home With Gary: Selling your home takes creativity and commitment, Part III
Selling a home in today’s market takes creativity, collaboration, and commitment. In the course of a few months, fast-rising interest rates and fears of inflation have halted bidding wars and over-asking-price deals. If you’re looking to sell a home or condominium, how can you stay calm while luring a buyer?
Viewpoints – Week of Nov. 3
Every Memorial Day I would wave to Andy as the parade passed my house. He would be walking in the middle, but he was clearly the leader. When I first saw him, he was up in years. So, every Memorial Day I was happy to see him again. Now he has completed his final mission. Being a member of the Greatest Generation, we will not see the likes of him again. Now 71 percent of the 18 to 24-year-olds in the country are unfit for the military. In a previous war some went to Canada to avoid being drafted. Back in Andy’s day, 14 and 15-year-olds lied about their age to fight in World War II. I don’t know where Andy will be buried, but I think it would be fitting if it was the Pompano Beach Cemetery . . . the end of his parade route.
Eye on the Arts: Deborah Kerr: The very model of a modern arts advocate
Deborah Galgon Kerr is an accomplished photographer, painter, and printmaker. But it wouldn’t be surprising if you knew her more as an arts advocate, since she has participated in a staggering array of initiatives promoting the arts in Broward County over the last three decades. Kerr grew up in...
Catching the Ocean View: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show returns full steam ahead
Skepticism was in the air this past weekend at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Coming off of a couple of COVID-infused record-breaking years, the combination of inflation, fuel prices and interest rates, created a lot of uncertainty in this year’s five-day event. Proclaimed the largest in-water boat...
Fort Lauderdale predicts water rates will double
Wilton Manors – The cost to replace the Fiveash Water Treatment Plant in Fort Lauderdale, which supplies drinking water to multiple municipalities, could cost over $600 million; an expense passed on to its ratepayers. At the Oct. 25 Wilton Manors Commission meeting, Susan Grant, the director of finance and...
Christian school sharpens its focus on STEM
Lighthouse Point – Lighthouse Christian School has sharpened its teachings of the sciences with the opening of its Technology Center earlier this month. “Lighthouse Christian School along with the Imagination Station Preschool are ministries of the First Presbyterian Church, the Pink Church, providing faith-based learning for toddlers thru 8th grade. The Tech Center will allow us better prepare our students with the skills they will need in the future,” said School Board President Bill Bouck in a statement.
Fishing Report: Swordfishing offshore is heating up
Pictured here is Rodney Wagner and our mate on the “Lisa B” Luke Mears holding up a Swordfish from a few days back. This trip would prove to be hugely successful as we landed multiple mahi mahi as well in the all day trip. We caught two swordfish...
Eye on the Arts: Art Gallery 21 juried show: And the winners are . . .
Wilton Manors – Last Saturday, Art Gallery 21 hosted the awards ceremony for its 11th Annual Island City Juried Art Competition. Three prizewinners were presented with cash awards and ribbons, and will share an exclusive exhibition of their work at the gallery, titled “The Winners’ Show.” Their work will hang in the gallery from Dec. 18 of this year until Jan. 8, 2023.
“I had the privilege”: Serving those who served
I had the privilege on Sept. 17 of being a guardian on an Honor Flight for Army veteran Jimmy Meyer. If you are not familiar with Honor Flight South Florida, it’s a non-profit organization that arranges trips for local veterans to fly to Washington, D.C. so they can visit the memorials that were created for their service and sacrifice, at no cost to them.
Kathy Diebold: The Pompano children’s author who could
Pompano Beach – More than 20 years ago, when Pompano Beach author Kathy Diebold was living in Evansville, Indiana, she wrote a children’s story. She contacted the art department at a local college and found a student to do watercolor illustrations for it. A friend who was opening a publishing house offered to publish it but, for technical reasons, it never happened.
At Home with Gary: Selling and buying homes in a time of change, Part 1
If you’re trying to sell or buy a home in today’s real estate market, the Chinese proverb, “May you live in interesting times,” may come off as a curse. The bidding wars and over-asking-price sales of just a few months ago are gone. With inflation on the rise, the Fed raised rates. The average 30-year fixed mortgage today is over 7 percent, from under 4 percent in February.
Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida
The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
At Home with Gary: Home sellers: Creative incentives can sell your home, Part II
It’s getting cold in the Sunshine State. Buyers with homes under contract are getting cold feet, and Florida had four of the nation’s top 10 markets with the highest cancellation rates in the past three months, according to CNBC. Rising interest rates, still-high home prices and uncertainty about...
CRA awards contract for McNab garden design and facade grant for Papamigos
Pompano Beach – The Community Redevelopment Agency [CRA] Board recently voted on four items involving the McNab House and Botanical Gardens, and five items for the Papamigos Asian-Mexican pub.. A $477,525 work authorization was approved for Bermello, Ajamil & Partners to provide landscape architectural services for McNab House....
City charter may be in for serious scrutiny
Lighthouse Point – This city’s 66-year-old charter appears set for a major review or, at the very least, a facelift. Unamended since 1999, the document contains dozens of provisions repealed by the state’s Home Rule powers or converted into city ordinances. But its major provision, an elected...
No matter outcome of Deerfield Beach referendum, mayor says he won’t run again
Deerfield Beach – Voters here have one local item on the Nov. 8 ballot: to extend the current term limits for commissioners from eight years to 12. But no matter the outcome, Mayor Bill Ganz said Tuesday he would not seek another term in 2025. Ganz served eight years...
NewPelican
Pompano Beach, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT
The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Yhttps://www.newpelican.com/
Comments / 0