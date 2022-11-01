New stores opening at Williamsburg outlet mall

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Just in time for an uptick in holiday shopping, the Williamsburg Premium Outlets has announced the addition of several new stores.

The new stores join more than 120 stores currently located at the value retail shopping mall.

The Williamsburg Premium Outlets will now be home to:

Forever 21 Outlet — The new Forever 21 Outlet is located next to the Movado Company store.

— The new Forever 21 Outlet is located next to the Movado Company store. Yankee Candle Holiday Pop-up — The Yankee Candle Holiday Pop-Up is open, located next to The North Face and The Children’s Place.

— The Yankee Candle Holiday Pop-Up is open, located next to The North Face and The Children’s Place. Rack Room Shoes — Rack Room Shoes is expected to open mid-November, and will be located next to Whisk & Ladle Kitchen Shop and Calvin Klein.

Guests can also shop at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets online at https://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/williamsburg .

