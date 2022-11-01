Talks underway surrounding Shawnee man’s Jan. 6 actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A hearing scheduled for today in a District of Columbia federal courtroom for Jonathan Copeland, the Shawnee Township man charged by the U.S. Justice Department with two felonies and five misdemeanor criminal counts for his alleged actions during an uprising at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, has been continued as plea negotiations reportedly are underway.

A court document filed late last month by Copeland’s attorney, Nathan Silver II, states that he is engaged with federal prosecutors “in the preliminary stages of plea negotiations with the aim of resolving the case … to the satisfaction of both sides without a trial. The parties are hopeful they will be able to do so.”

Silver requested a 60-day window to continue those negotiations and the government agreed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya granted the continuance, saying the motion “outweighs the best interests of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial (and) will provide the parties additional time to review discovery and additional time to discuss a potential pretrial resolution of this case.

Copeland, 28, had previously waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

According to the FBI, Copeland was one of thousands of people who had gathered in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 — the date when the U.S. Congress was to formally certify the results of the 2020 presidential election which saw Joe Biden defeat incumbent Donald Trump.

A large crowd had gathered that day at the urging of Trump, who told supporters that the election was beset by fraud and the results should not be certified. Since that time, a number of court rulings have been made that have dismissed such allegations. Copeland was among the protesters who illegally entered the Capitol building to protest the election results that day.

Federal officials arrested Copeland in August for allegedly shoving a large framed metal “Trump” sign into officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

He faces federal charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement with a dangerous weapon and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. He also faces five related misdemeanor charges, including civil disorder and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Copeland has admitted to being in the rotunda of the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 uprising, according to the FBI.