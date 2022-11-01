ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested On Multiple Warrants

Now, an update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Austyn Weddle arrested Steven Neely age 31 of Mount Zion Rd., East Bernstadt on Thursday night November 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM. The arrest occurred off Robinson...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

UPDATE: KSP Release More Information About Deadly Knox County Crash

Kentucky State Police released new information about a deadly crash in Knox County. The crash happened Tuesday evening near U.S. 25E and KY-1304. Investigators say a 2011 Chevy Equinox was trying to turn left onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed in front of a 2016 Kia Soul driving north on U.S. 25E. 81-year-old Thelma Ash, of Oregon, was a back passenger in the Kia. Ash was taken to Barbourville ARH, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, 42-year-old Stacey Ash, and a front passenger, 68-year-old James Ash, were both airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 32-year-old Bridgett Mills, and a 7-year-old passenger were also airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. Officials said Thelma Ash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers say drug and/or alcohol use is not suspected at this time.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

22-year-old Desman LaDuke died after the incident on October 22

Kentucky State Police began looking into the shooting, a request made by the Nicholasville Police Department that same day. LaDuke’s family said Desman would bring a smile on the face of anyone having a bad day. Kentucky State Police began looking into the shooting, a request made by the...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
somerset106.com

Man Accused Of Causing A Crash That Killed London Police Officer Appears In Court

36-year-old Casey Byrd of Oneida, Tennessee, the suspect accused of causing a deadly crash that killed a London police officer, has made his first court appearance. Byrd remains in the Laurel County Correctional Center following his arrest. The judge in the case set a $1 million bond during an arraignment that lasted just a couple of seconds inside the Laurel County courthouse. A not guilty plea was entered for Byrd who said very little from jail during the arraignment. Byrd is accused of driving drunk when his truck crashed into Officer Logan Medlock’s cruiser. In his arrest citation, police say he failed a breathalyzer test and blew a .294. Also in the citation, Byrd said he had been watching the Kentucky-Tennessee football game at a friend’s house. The citation also states he claimed to be a federal officer when he was taken into custody. Reportedly, Byrd was arrested last month in Knox County, Tenn. on a charge of public intoxication. Records also show that according to the Federal Bureau of prisons, Byrd is employed as a senior officer specialist at the Federal Prison in McCreary County. Byrd has a preliminary hearing set for November 8th at 11am. That is when police could testify about what took place.
LONDON, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Law Enforcement Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating Missing Man

Law Enforcement in Laurel County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 66-year-old Charles Click. Click was last seen about ten miles south of London on KY 770, on Wednesday around 2 p.m. Click is described as a white male, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds with gray hair.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near the Cumberland Green gas station. The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP to have multiple traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is. The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.
SOMERSET, KY

