Police searching for stolen dump truck in Laurel County
A Corbin business is missing a dump truck and is hoping someone has seen it.
Laurel County Man Arrested On Multiple Warrants
Now, an update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Austyn Weddle arrested Steven Neely age 31 of Mount Zion Rd., East Bernstadt on Thursday night November 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM. The arrest occurred off Robinson...
Man From Breathitt County Indicted on Several Charges After Being Charged in Shooting
An Eastern Kentucky man was recently indicted by a grand jury, after being charged in a shooting earlier this year. According to court documents, Roy Fugate was indicted in Breathitt County this week on burglary, assault, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and criminal mischief charges. Fugate was identified as...
Man from Laurel County Facing Federal Charges after Allegedly Robbing Bank
A man out of Laurel County is now facing federal charges after being accused of robbing a bank earlier this year. 35-year-old Shawn Fox, of Corbin was indicted by a grand jury in late October. According to police, Fox entered the North Corbin branch of Community Trust Bank on September...
UPDATE: KSP Release More Information About Deadly Knox County Crash
Kentucky State Police released new information about a deadly crash in Knox County. The crash happened Tuesday evening near U.S. 25E and KY-1304. Investigators say a 2011 Chevy Equinox was trying to turn left onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed in front of a 2016 Kia Soul driving north on U.S. 25E. 81-year-old Thelma Ash, of Oregon, was a back passenger in the Kia. Ash was taken to Barbourville ARH, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, 42-year-old Stacey Ash, and a front passenger, 68-year-old James Ash, were both airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 32-year-old Bridgett Mills, and a 7-year-old passenger were also airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. Officials said Thelma Ash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers say drug and/or alcohol use is not suspected at this time.
22-year-old Desman LaDuke died after the incident on October 22
Kentucky State Police began looking into the shooting, a request made by the Nicholasville Police Department that same day. LaDuke’s family said Desman would bring a smile on the face of anyone having a bad day. Kentucky State Police began looking into the shooting, a request made by the...
Man Accused Of Causing A Crash That Killed London Police Officer Appears In Court
36-year-old Casey Byrd of Oneida, Tennessee, the suspect accused of causing a deadly crash that killed a London police officer, has made his first court appearance. Byrd remains in the Laurel County Correctional Center following his arrest. The judge in the case set a $1 million bond during an arraignment that lasted just a couple of seconds inside the Laurel County courthouse. A not guilty plea was entered for Byrd who said very little from jail during the arraignment. Byrd is accused of driving drunk when his truck crashed into Officer Logan Medlock’s cruiser. In his arrest citation, police say he failed a breathalyzer test and blew a .294. Also in the citation, Byrd said he had been watching the Kentucky-Tennessee football game at a friend’s house. The citation also states he claimed to be a federal officer when he was taken into custody. Reportedly, Byrd was arrested last month in Knox County, Tenn. on a charge of public intoxication. Records also show that according to the Federal Bureau of prisons, Byrd is employed as a senior officer specialist at the Federal Prison in McCreary County. Byrd has a preliminary hearing set for November 8th at 11am. That is when police could testify about what took place.
Clay County Man Arrested on Theft Charges after Allegedly Making False Missing Person Report
A Laurel County missing person call on Friday led to a man from Clay County man being arrested on unrelated charges. Laurel County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call around 10 am Friday about a potential missing person. According to deputies, 37-year-old Kevin D. Hale or Manchester made...
Laurel County Law Enforcement Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating Missing Man
Law Enforcement in Laurel County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 66-year-old Charles Click. Click was last seen about ten miles south of London on KY 770, on Wednesday around 2 p.m. Click is described as a white male, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds with gray hair.
Man charged with DUI, murder of Kentucky officer appears in court
The suspect in a deadly crash that killed a London Police Department officer appeared in court Monday morning.
Kentucky sheriff found not guilty of hitting student while breaking up fight
The charges came about from an incident that happened while coaching a girls' basketball game in Perry County.
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near the Cumberland Green gas station. The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the...
KSP to have multiple traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
15-year-old girl missing from Laurel County
A 15-year-old girl from London has been reported missing.
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington. This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call. Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the...
Laurel County traffic stop finds 3 lbs of meth
According to a news release, the two men were acting suspiciously and K-9 officer Maverick was deployed to search the car.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is. The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.
Well-Known Man from Knox County Sentenced to 100 Months in Prison for Drug Trafficking
A man from Knox County was sentence to more than eight years behind bars for his involvement in a federal drug trafficking case. It’s reported that earlier this week Calvin Manis, a former city councilman for Barbourville, pled guilty to the charges. Manis admitted to filling prescriptions for pain...
