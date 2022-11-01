Former Pitt wide receiver, redshirt senior Shocky Jacques-Louis, earned a spot on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday. Jacques-Louis played four seasons for the Panthers from 2018-2021, where he appeared in 46 games and started 27 of them. As a a Panther, Jacques-Louis never played as the No. 1 receiver, but instead served as backup to wide receivers like Jordan Addison, Maurice Ffrench, Aaron Mathews, Taysir Mack, Jared Wayne and D.J. Turner. Still he caught 83 passes for 1,010 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh.

