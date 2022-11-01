Read full article on original website
Pitt Basketball All 14: Aidan Fisch
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a senior walk-on from Murrysville, PA, Aidan Fisch. Aidan Fisch. Hometown: Murrysville, PA. Height,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars scores plenty in WPIAL semifinal win vs. Latrobe
Strobe lights flash at Gateway when teams score goals. As if Mars wasn’t flashy enough. The top-seeded Fightin’ Planets made it 80 straight games without a loss via a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Latrobe in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Tuesday night in Monroeville. Now they will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dave Brozeski steps down as Norwin football coach
After nine seasons as Norwin’s head football coach, Dave Brozeski is stepping down from the position. He turned in his resignation four days after the Knights closed out a 1-9 season. “It was time,” Brozeski said. “I needed to do what is right for the program. It was a...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Zeppelin
This handsome guy came to us via our humane investigations department. Zeppelin would do best in a home with children over the age of 13 years old, and no other dogs. He is a fun, high-energy young dog. He would benefit from positive reinforcement training in his new home. Zeppelin is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction After Pitt’s Exhibition Victory Over Edinboro
PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, Jeff Capel’s Pitt squad took care of Edinboro in an exhibition win behind strong performances from Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande. After the game, Capel, Hinson, and Sibande answered questions from the media, including Pittsburgh Sports Now. Check out their postgame reactions below.
Pittsburgh woman competing on ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — Who is Margaret Shelton?. That’s the answer to the name of the Pittsburgh woman on “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions tonight on WPXI at 7:30 p.m. She and only a handful of others made it to the Tournament of Champions that is airing this week.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Former Pitt WR Jacques-Louis Named to Biletnikoff Watch List
Former Pitt wide receiver, redshirt senior Shocky Jacques-Louis, earned a spot on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday. Jacques-Louis played four seasons for the Panthers from 2018-2021, where he appeared in 46 games and started 27 of them. As a a Panther, Jacques-Louis never played as the No. 1 receiver, but instead served as backup to wide receivers like Jordan Addison, Maurice Ffrench, Aaron Mathews, Taysir Mack, Jared Wayne and D.J. Turner. Still he caught 83 passes for 1,010 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh.
wtae.com
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' honors a Pittsburgh organization in 'Good Neighbor' segment
The Pittsburgh group, the Homeless Children's Education Fund, is making a difference in the lives of some of our youngest community members. The group was featured Wednesday on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." WTAE nominated HCEF as part of Clarkson’s “Good Neighbor” series. Pittsburgh’s Action...
butlerradio.com
Butler Superintendent Concerned About Behavior Problems At Senior High
The superintendent of the Butler Area School District says they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior problems at the Senior High School. Dr. Brian White wrote in an email to parents that a number of incidents inside the building are rising to the level of criminal behavior.
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind
PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
pghcitypaper.com
Chicken wings, Thanksgiving things, and more Pittsburgh food news
Halloween is over, let the Thanksgiving season commence! And if the Mad Mex Gobblerito isn't your thing, try heading to Burgatory for the return of their Thanksgiving Burger and Pumpkin Pie Shake. The burger comes with a turkey patty, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn gravy, and cranberry jam. The shake comes with vanilla bean ice cream and homemade pumpkin pie, all topped with whipped cream and caramel.
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
cranberryeagle.com
Farkleberry Craft Show returns to Cranberry
Fans of homemade goods won’t have to travel far to see the work of crafters and artisans from around Pennsylvania this weekend. The annual Farkleberry Craft Show returns to the Cranberry Township Municipal Center on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., bringing about 100 crafters together to show off and sell their handmade wares.
Get Marty: Army veteran's cancer battle ends weeks after dream wedding to his sweetheart
My friend Lenny has died. He had terminal cancer. He wanted to marry the love of his life before he died. We had the great pleasure of doing that for him and his bride Tracey in their home in Clairton a month ago.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit making cuts that will affect several bus routes
PITTSBURGH — Starting Nov. 20, Pittsburgh Regional Transit is reducing service hours which will affect several bus routes, and riders are frustrated. “We’ve had enough bus cuts already. There are way too many cuts. Buses are unreliable as it is,” said Karen Miller of Polish Hill. PRT...
WPIAL purchases building with plans to relocate league office
You might say the WPIAL is transferring offices. The league plans to move into a newly purchased building on Swallow Hill Road in Scott Township that’s about 6 miles south of the Green Tree office space the WPIAL has called home for more than 20 years. The cost was...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pittsburgh, PA
Experience an adventure of a lifetime without breaking the bank in Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania!. Known as Steel City, Pittsburgh is situated in the southwest portion of Pennsylvania and is just a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. With stunning historic architecture, old-fashioned restaurants, and more bridges than Venice, it...
pghcitypaper.com
Local faith leaders reject rising Christian nationalism movement
As a Black man in America, the Rev. Richard Freeman is used to right-wing extremism. He’s seen it firsthand. But he’s seen it gain new prominence in the past decade, and more and more, he’s seen it spread by those who claim to represent his faith. “I...
