ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Aidan Fisch

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a senior walk-on from Murrysville, PA, Aidan Fisch. Aidan Fisch. Hometown: Murrysville, PA. Height,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mars scores plenty in WPIAL semifinal win vs. Latrobe

Strobe lights flash at Gateway when teams score goals. As if Mars wasn’t flashy enough. The top-seeded Fightin’ Planets made it 80 straight games without a loss via a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Latrobe in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Tuesday night in Monroeville. Now they will...
MARS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dave Brozeski steps down as Norwin football coach

After nine seasons as Norwin’s head football coach, Dave Brozeski is stepping down from the position. He turned in his resignation four days after the Knights closed out a 1-9 season. “It was time,” Brozeski said. “I needed to do what is right for the program. It was a...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Zeppelin

This handsome guy came to us via our humane investigations department. Zeppelin would do best in a home with children over the age of 13 years old, and no other dogs. He is a fun, high-energy young dog. He would benefit from positive reinforcement training in his new home. Zeppelin is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction After Pitt’s Exhibition Victory Over Edinboro

PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, Jeff Capel’s Pitt squad took care of Edinboro in an exhibition win behind strong performances from Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande. After the game, Capel, Hinson, and Sibande answered questions from the media, including Pittsburgh Sports Now. Check out their postgame reactions below.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Former Pitt WR Jacques-Louis Named to Biletnikoff Watch List

Former Pitt wide receiver, redshirt senior Shocky Jacques-Louis, earned a spot on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday. Jacques-Louis played four seasons for the Panthers from 2018-2021, where he appeared in 46 games and started 27 of them. As a a Panther, Jacques-Louis never played as the No. 1 receiver, but instead served as backup to wide receivers like Jordan Addison, Maurice Ffrench, Aaron Mathews, Taysir Mack, Jared Wayne and D.J. Turner. Still he caught 83 passes for 1,010 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Superintendent Concerned About Behavior Problems At Senior High

The superintendent of the Butler Area School District says they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior problems at the Senior High School. Dr. Brian White wrote in an email to parents that a number of incidents inside the building are rising to the level of criminal behavior.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind

PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Chicken wings, Thanksgiving things, and more Pittsburgh food news

Halloween is over, let the Thanksgiving season commence! And if the Mad Mex Gobblerito isn't your thing, try heading to Burgatory for the return of their Thanksgiving Burger and Pumpkin Pie Shake. The burger comes with a turkey patty, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn gravy, and cranberry jam. The shake comes with vanilla bean ice cream and homemade pumpkin pie, all topped with whipped cream and caramel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Farkleberry Craft Show returns to Cranberry

Fans of homemade goods won’t have to travel far to see the work of crafters and artisans from around Pennsylvania this weekend. The annual Farkleberry Craft Show returns to the Cranberry Township Municipal Center on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., bringing about 100 crafters together to show off and sell their handmade wares.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pittsburgh, PA

Experience an adventure of a lifetime without breaking the bank in Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania!. Known as Steel City, Pittsburgh is situated in the southwest portion of Pennsylvania and is just a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. With stunning historic architecture, old-fashioned restaurants, and more bridges than Venice, it...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy