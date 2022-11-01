Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
6-Year-Old Drowns After Vehicle Gets Swept Into Flood Water In Adair County; Authorities Searching For Driver
A 6-year-old drowned after a vehicle was swept into flooded water Friday night in Adair County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The incident happened at around 8:48 p.m. on County Road 4643 near Stilwell, Okla., according to OHP. Troopers said the 43-year-old driver was traveling northbound when they came...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Helicopter Helps Officers Recover Stolen Car With Fentanyl Inside
Tulsa Police say their helicopter helped them identify a stolen vehicle with fentanyl inside on Thursday evening. According to police, the TPD helicopter spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn near East 33rd Street and South Memorial Drive at around 7 p.m. Police say they then...
news9.com
Sand Springs Man Sentenced For Gas Station Beating
A Sand Springs man is headed to federal prison for 15 years for robbing a gas station and brutally beating the owner. Cameran Breazeale went into A&S Fuels in Sand Springs in July 2021. Federal prosecutors say surveillance video shows Breazeale beating the victim and knocking him to the floor,...
news9.com
Tulsa County Man Accused Of Shooting Family Member Turns Himself In
A man accused of shooting a family member Monday night has been arrested by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Jonathon Robinson got into an argument with a member of his family and then shot them in the leg. TCSO said it happened around 11 o'clock near 1st and 71st West Avenue, just east of Sand Springs. Deputies said Robinson turned himself in on Thursday and is in jail for assault with a deadly weapon.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Host 'Welcome To Policing' Recruitment Event
Tulsa Police welcomed those interested in becoming officers to the police academy for a recruitment event on Saturday. People 18 to 45 could talk with officers and specialty units including major crimes, river patrol, dive team and air support. Recruitment officers say as long as someone has solid communication skills...
news9.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone
TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
news9.com
New Head of Tulsa DEA Office Talks On Rise Of Fentanyl, Meth in Tulsa
The new head of the Drug Enforcement Agency in Tulsa says they are seeing more meth and fentanyl in the area than ever before. He says it's a constant battle to keep the drugs off the streets. DEA Resident Agent in Charge Kevin Pino says people are using about anything they can think of to get drugs into Tulsa.
news9.com
Downtown Sapulpa Turns On The Lights For Route 66 Christmas Chute
The town flipped on the lights for The Route 66 Christmas Chute on Thursday. Santa and his reindeer even paid an early visit to Oklahoma for the event. The city spent two years planning the Christmas Chute, which has different themes for different parts of downtown. "Our theme was Route...
news9.com
Ahha's Hardesty Arts Center In Tulsa Will Close Permanently
Ahha's Hardesty Arts Center in Tulsa will close its doors on November 4th. The group says it's ceasing operations of its programs for now but it's hoping to find a future for some of its programs. A spokesperson with ahha released the following statement about the closure. We have made...
news9.com
Watch: Christmas Stores Opens In Utica Square
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Utica Square. Amber Marie and Company is the only all-Christmas store in Tulsa. When you walk into the store, it's like Christmas magic filled with colors, music, lights, and lots of decorations. Nutcrackers, Christmas trees, and reindeer: symbols of the holiday in every corner.
news9.com
City Of Bixby Holds Holiday Campaign To Help Grow Traffic For Local Businesses
Each year, several communities in Green Country engage shoppers with special holiday campaigns. Due to the impact of inflation, many businesses have faced challenges, so the City of Bixby is encouraging the public to participate in the "Buy Bixby" campaign that is currently underway. The “Buy Bixby” holiday campaign will...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Elks Lodge Hosts Veterans Day Parade
The Broken Arrow Elks Lodge hosted a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. Parade organizers say they want veterans to feel loved and honored for their sacrifices made for our country. Nema Janeway, who served in World War II under the Women's Army Corps, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. "I wanted...
news9.com
Electric Vehicle Maker Canoo To Build New Battery Module Manufacturing Facility In Pryor
Electric Vehicle Maker Canoo has announced that it will build a new battery module manufacturing facility at the Mid-America Industrial Park in Pryor. Canoo CEO Tony Aquila said the company has accelerated hiring in Pryor because of the new facility. The facility will build the company's proprietary batteries, energy management...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Chamber Of Commerce Working To Advance The New 'Innovation District'
The Broken Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation is working to advance one of the city’s biggest ongoing projects ‘The Innovation District’. City leaders heading the new project say they are working to create the layout and design work so they can begin building the new site.
Comments / 0