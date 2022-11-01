Read full article on original website
NEW LISTING-23302 BLUEWATER WAY-BAY PINES-LEWES
23302 Bluewater Way, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ MUST SEE HOME IN DESIRED BAY PINES COMMUITY WITH FULL BASEMENT. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and shows like new and features plantation shutters. Highly desirable floor plan and is sure to check all the boxes! Inside off the foyer is a perfect room to make into an office/study or 4th bedroom! Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and large cabinets that give you plenty of storage. Beautiful breakfast bar allows for extra guest seating. Open floor plan allows for the family room, kitchen, dining area & morning room to take advantage of the large windows with views of the backyard and gives you great space for entertainment. Primary bedroom features enough space for King size bed and more. Storage is not lacking with his and her closets. Primary bath features double sinks, tile, and large stall shower. Guest Bedrooms offer great natural lighting and feature ample closet space. Full Unfinished Basement allows for expansion of your living space and features rough in plumbing for bathroom and egress window. Wonderful backyard space with 6 ft privacy fencing & 2 gates. Community features beautiful tree lined properties and a short drive to downtown Lewes and Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH: “JUST SOLD ” Oceanblock Renovated/Turnkey 2BR/2BA , Unit 206, in One Virginia. Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building! For Current Available Units Call: (302) 236-7648.
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath end-unit with washer/dryer, in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building-One Virginia Ave. Direct ocean views are achieved from all living areas and balcony. This turnkey renovation features an open concept gourmet kitchen, wide plank luxury vinyl flooring, custom tilework, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, custom doors and woodwork, glass tile backsplash, induction cooktop oven, Hunter Douglas shades, custom built-ins, and an abundance of storage. Located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location on Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. Pristine/turnkey unit in a building that provides secure access and monitoring, outdoor showers, a stunning new pool, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! This expertly sited unit is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. The perfect year-round private beach retreat designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment for family and friends. Call for an appointment today!
ACTIVE LISITNG! Lewes DE
All about location, location, location at the beach. This adorable house features - laminate & tile throughout this house, which gives it a contemporary feel. The home opens up into an enclosed three season porch that goes into the living room and eat in kitchen. The bedroom next to the living room has a full bath, which has a tiled tub/shower. The laundry area, with a full size washer&dryer is in the the hall near the master bedroom that has a spacious walk in closet & its own full bath with a new finished plank flooring. The yard boasts a nice shed, being offered furnished as seen. Recently installed new central AC, hot water, new toilet, and an ice-maker in May 2021. The shed is newly renovated with custom shades throughout and a second source of heat in the entry season room that operates on gas. Sussex east is equal distance - miles to either the Rehoboth boardwalk or the Lewes public beaches! Lot rent of approx. $534mt., which includes trash/recycle & membership, you can join the indoor pool at Sussex East & West, lEWES. Homeowner pays electric, water, sewer, metered LP gas & cable/internet.
Top Producing Rental Agents - Coldwell Banker Premier
Coldwell Banker Premier is proud to announce the firm’s top rental agents for the month of October are Bill Mantyla, Joseph Gallagher and Myles Martin. Bill joined Coldwell Banker Premier in January 2019. Before being licensed, Bill had his own home services business which gave him the opportunity to really get to know the homes that Coldwell Banker Resort Realty offers. In his free time, he enjoys reading, playing with his dogs, and traveling. He prides himself on knowing the Sussex County resort area very well and will gladly share tips for restaurants, parks to visit, activities to do or great day trips to make your vacation special.
JUST SOLD! Rehoboth Oasis: East of Route 1. Custom-Built 4 Bedroom/4 Bath with pool on a private 1/2 acre lot. Offered at: $1,350,000. For more information call: (410) 991-0999.
Rehoboth, east of Route 1. Yoder built custom home, built by Amish craftsmen in the small enclave of Sandalwood. Custom 3300 square foot, 4-bedroom, 4-bath home on a private .52 acre lot offers an open floor plan with abundant natural light that gently flows into the rear yard oasis. In-ground saltwater pool with low-maintenance manicured gardens, offers privacy and abundant entertaining areas designed for large gatherings or intimate dinner and pool parties. The custom gourmet kitchen is designed for the professional chef in you and offers an oversized granite island, custom cherry cabinets, abundant counterspace and storage. The kitchen flows gently and naturally into the great room which features a vaulted ceiling with recessed lighting, custom built-in display cabinets, a fireplace with floor-to-ceiling natural stonework, custom cherry mantle and raised hearth. The adjoining sunroom leads to the rear porch. Two sets of glass doors in the great room overlook the large rear fenced yard, inground pool, pergola and the rear wooded area. The primary bedroom sports a trey ceiling with ambient lighting and a massive walk-in closet complete with a California-closet system and tiled bath with a 2-person whirlpool tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, laundry area and oversized 2 car garage with a ramp to inside complete the first floor. The second floor features a very large open living area with wet bar, full bath and walk-in attic storage. which could be finished for additonal living space. Other highlights include Brazilian cherry hardwood and 18â ceramic tile flooring; dual-zone HVAC; 3 electrical panels â for house, pool and shed; doorways that are wheelchair accessible without door treads. The luxurious backyard contains an inground heated saltwater pool and two large stone and concrete patios. One patio is covered with an automated retractable awning and the other with an Amish-built pergola. There is also a pool building with an overhead door that houses the poolside storage as well as a full conditioned bathroom. The yard shed has electrical service, an insulated overhead door and 2” x 6” studs to accommodate insulation for a possible future office or studio. It also contains 2 lofts for additional storage. The backyard abuts the bike path - just walk through the rear gate to the path to downtown Rehoboth Beach or bike to Lewes, Cape Henlopen State Park or out to the dairy farm ice cream shop on Rt. 9. This home is east of Rt. 1 with access to groceries and eating establishments without having to get on Rt. 1! A small community consisting of only 41 lots and a HOA of only $170 a year.
Johnny Janosik names Niki Massey as new CFO
Johnny Janosik recently announced that Niki Massey will join the company as its new chief financial officer effective Monday, Nov. 28. To help ensure a smooth transition, Massey will work closely with the company's current CFO Dan Ringer, who will serve as a consultant on an interim basis, supporting the company in preparation to report its FY2022 financial results.
Conference tackles affordable housing issue
Affordable and workforce housing are among the most debated topics in Sussex County, especially in the eastern part of the county where housing costs have risen dramatically. That topic was the theme of the annual Today and Tomorrow Conference Oct. 26 at Delaware Technical Community College. For the past 30 years, movers and shakers in the county have joined each October in the college-sponsored event to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the county. This year’s event was held in person and virtually.
Rehoboth selects giant arbovitae for annual tree lighting Nov. 25
With calendars turning to November, the countdown is on for Rehoboth Beach’s annual tree lighting at the Bandstand. The city recently announced a 20-year-old green giant arborvitae will serve as the city’s tree this year. The 20- to 25-foot tree is being donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, who live off of Plantation Road, outside Rehoboth.
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Paradise Meadows near Milton
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new cluster subdivision along Cave Neck Road southeast of Milton. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of wetlands, 23 acres of woods and 69 acres of farmland.
Tired of living under the rule of fools?
Full disclosure: I consider myself a friend of Russ Huxtable, and prior to September of this year, whenever Russ Huxtable’s name came up, the conversation seemingly always included something to the effect of “most genuine and nicest person I have ever known,” which has always been followed by a chorus of agreement. So, it was with surprise that I started to read less-than-positive things about Russ, most recently in a Letter to the Editor from Adrienne Ponzini, who chastises Russ for the unforgivable sin of not being able to immediately recall the name of the Lewes chief of a police force that would not be able to respond to a call from Russ or his neighbors, because his neighborhood is not in Lewes. For the record, I live in Lewes and had to look up the chief’s name.
Rehoboth cashes in on parking
As part of last year’s annual review of the city’s parking, Rehoboth Beach officials decided to make all meters $3 an hour. The change has paid dividends. The city’s budget runs April 1 to March 31, and this year’s budget included $5.6 million in anticipated meter and permit parking revenue – $4.65 million from meters; $950,000 from permits.
Jerry Ray Newcomb, Lewes native
Jerry Ray Newcomb, known to some as “Captain Kid,” passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Jerry was born April 19, 1964, in Lewes, to Harold and Ethel Newcomb. He graduated from Greenville, Pa., in 1983, and worked for Delaware Bay Launch Services and with Capt. Jim White at Coastal Launch.
Jordan James Gipple, chef, dedicated volunteer
Jordan James Gipple, 56 of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 12, 1966, in Washington, D.C., son of the late James and Patricia (Burke) Gipple. Jordan grew up in the metro D.C. area, and continued to live and work there as a...
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
Lewes library sets new coats for kids giveaway Nov. 12-19
The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. Items will be available at the library during regular business hours from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Saturday, Nov. 19, at 111 Adams...
Humane Animal Partners sets Save ‘Em By the Sea
Humane Animal Partners will host Save ‘Em By the Sea Casino Night, a new fundraising event set for 6 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. Sponsored by Ashton Pools, P.U.P.S. of Lewes, Canalside Inn, CarMax, and Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, the event will bring local pet enthusiasts together to raise awareness and critically needed funds to benefit homeless and abandoned animals in HAP’s care. Proceeds will also support HAP’s numerous community service programs, including low-cost spay/neuter, vaccination and wellness clinics, free pet food pantries, and more.
Ghoulish good time in Dewey Beach
Hundreds of Halloween revelers roamed the streets of Dewey Beach Oct. 28, collecting candy and enjoying the Dewey Business Partnership’s annual holiday event. Sponsored by the DBP as part of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce Sea Witch festival, the event offered trick-or-treating at businesses along Coastal Highway, plus a haunted graveyard, bonfire and beach dance party on the bay beach.
Public weighs in on Bioenergy Devco permits
Nearly 40 people testified during a Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental public hearing Oct. 26 on permits for the proposed expansion of the Bioenergy Devco composting facility to recycle poultry waste at its Bioenergy Innovation Center plant south of Seaford off Route 13A. The plans include the construction...
Milford awash in art activities for Big Draw Festival
Mispillion Art League presented the 4th Annual Big Draw Festival Delaware Oct. 4 in the Milford community. Taking place in countries around the world, the Big Draw’s theme this year, Come Back to Color, was a celebration of the return to more vitality, color, health and vibrancy in everyone’s life after the past few challenging years.
Joseph L. Masci, spiritual man
Joseph L. Masci, 69, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a short stay at Delaware Hospice after a four-year-long battle with cancer. Joe graduated from Pa. Institute of Technology and Eastern Christian University with degrees in electrical engineering, computer sciences and organizational management. He was employed by Exelon Corporation, where he worked as an IT manager for 30 years until he retired in 2018.
