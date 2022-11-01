ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens shore up defense, eye win over Saints

The Baltimore Ravens seem headed in the right direction after winning consecutive games for the first time this season. The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season as they try to win consecutive games for the first time. The Ravens (5-3) and the Saints (3-5) will try to continue their recent success when they meet Monday night in New Orleans. First-place Baltimore is the only...
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Oct 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) walks off the field after sustaining an injury in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is game-day decision vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as questionable on the Friday injury report with a right ankle injury but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday night's showdown with the host Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill missed the previous game against the Houston Texas due to the ankle as well as an illness and was a limited practice participant on Friday after sitting out Thursday's workout. Vrabel referred to Tannehill's situation as day to day and said he wouldn't be surprised if...
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to play; team undecided on RB Cam Akers

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be active Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite an ankle sprain that occurred late in last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Facing a 17-point deficit in the closing minutes, Kupp was on the field and caught a pass in Los Angeles territory when he was tackled and remained on the ground with the injury. After missing practice early in the week, Kupp was a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Kupp underwent further testing this...
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at Cincinnati with an ankle injury. The Panthers ruled Hubbard out for a second straight week after he did not practice Friday. He did limited work on Wednesday and Thursday. D'Onta Foreman will once again carry the load for the Panthers (2-6) against the Bengals (4-4), with rookie Raheem Blackshear providing backup. ...
Syndication: The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks for a receiver against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Tennessee Titans
Eagles down Texans to reach 8-0 for first time

Jalen Hurts passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles overcame a feisty first-half effort from the host Houston Texans en route to a 29-17 victory on Thursday. Philadelphia, the NFL's lone undefeated team, improved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Hurts completed 21 of 27 attempts and overcame a first-half fumble while playing in his hometown for the first time as a professional. ...
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Patriots

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host New England Patriots. Taylor had yet to participate in practice this week while dealing with a nagging ankle injury. With Taylor ruled out for Sunday's game, Deon Jackson is in line to start for the Colts (3-4-1) against the Patriots (4-4) in Foxborough, Mass. ...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

