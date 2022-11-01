Read full article on original website
Related
2 Marjory Stoneman Douglas DECA Students Spearhead ‘Career Closet’ Initiative
Arizel Corniel and Carly Rogalla of Marjory Stoneman Douglas. DECA is a national business club for high school students to learn leadership and real-world business skills, and part of the program consists of numerous career days where students are asked to dress in professional clothes for a grade. However, not...
‘Comfort Rooms’ Offered Solace to Families During Parkland Shooter’s Trial
Rebecca Jarquin, Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center director, and her team and a look at the Comfort Rooms. As victims and their families watched the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, all had a safe place to take in the proceedings thanks to a local wellness organization. Eagles’ Haven...
Florida Bar weighing investigation into Nikolas Cruz lawyer after she flipped off cameras, laughed
Tamara Curtis, one of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's lawyers, is facing an investigation by the Florida Bar after she was seen flipping off cameras.
Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison
The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
sflcn.com
Jamaican Richard Campbell Running for Mayor of Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL – A 30-year resident of Lauderhill, Richard Campbell is part of the city’s massive Jamaican community. But as he campaigns to be its mayor, he is not taking things for granted. His opponent in the November 8 Midterm elections is incumbent and fellow Democrat Ken Thurston, an...
Audits find Broward schools botched contracts with favored vendors
Broward schools improperly approved lucrative contracts for two longtime vendors and then failed to adequately monitor as the companies overcharged the district and parents at least $1.4 million, a pair of newly released investigations reveal. The Alabama accounting firm Carr, Riggs and Ingram conducted forensic examinations on contracts involving Public Consulting Group, or PCG, which ...
'History in the making': New high school's name will be a first for Palm Beach County
When Palm Beach County's newest high school opens in fall 2023, it will be the first in the county to be named after a Hispanic community leader. School board officials voted to name the school Dr. Joaquín García High School — a name that honors one of the founders of the Hispanic Education Coalition, who...
WSVN-TV
Complaint cites ‘demeaning’ behavior from judge in Parkland trial; Florida Bar confirms pending probe into attorney
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court complaint has been filed against the presiding judge in the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter, and officials with the Florida Bar said a defense attorney is the subject of a pending investigation. Cameras captured Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer as she...
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac City Manager Hands in Resignation Notice
City Manager Kathleen Gunn offered her resignation on Thursday, so the new commission members elected on November 8 would have an opportunity to “select the city manager of their choice.”. Gunn sent the email to the city commission, stating, “Kindly be advised that per my employment contract, this letter...
Man Arrested After Triggering Lockdown at Parkland School
A man entered Riverglades Elementary School in Parkland Monday and confronted a school security officer, triggering a lockdown of the facility, court records show. Keon Davis, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, walked onto school property at 7400 Parkside Dr. shortly after noon and began arguing with the school’s security monitor, pulling one of her Apple Air Pods from her ear, according to an arrest affidavit.
Former Parkland Resident Charged by Feds in Charity Fraud Scheme
A former Parkland resident was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and lying on a tax return, federal authorities said Friday. Douglas Sailors, 71, who now resides in Owensboro, KY, lived in Parkland’s Pine Tree Estates. He formed and operated nonprofit charities for his personal benefit, using them to run various fraud schemes from about 2009 through 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
South Florida police officer critical after shooting; ex-girlfriend accused
An off-duty police officer in South Florida was critically injured Friday after he was shot in the head by his former girlfriend on Friday, authorities said. According to the Hialeah Police Department, the suspected shooter is Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former police officer who had a seven-year relationship with the officer, the Miami Herald reported. Sanchez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday
When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
cbs12.com
BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
Click10.com
Deputy Building Official urges recertification in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Deputy Building Official Sergio Ascunce spoke with Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela on Thursday to discuss building recertification and how it has changed in Miami-Dade after the Surfside condo collapse. Ascunce was asked by Local 10′s Hatzel Vela, “Why is this so important?”...
Click10.com
Police: Ex-Miami-Dade Schools cop shot Miami-Dade police officer in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer has been shot while off duty in Hialeah and a former South Florida police officer is now in custody, authorities confirmed Friday morning. The shooting occurred Friday morning at the victim’s home in the area of West 79th Street and 12th Avenue....
Sheriff Tony Provides a Helping Hand to Individuals Experiencing Homelessness
We are all only one major crisis away from homelessness. To understand this startling fact, we need look no further than the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, which destroyed an untold number of residences and displaced thousands of people into emergency shelters. Many who went to sleep the night before the storm with a home, food, an income and easy access to physical and behavioral healthcare are faced with uncertainties of what’s to come. It can happen that quickly.
Fort Lauderdale predicts water rates will double
Wilton Manors – The cost to replace the Fiveash Water Treatment Plant in Fort Lauderdale, which supplies drinking water to multiple municipalities, could cost over $600 million; an expense passed on to its ratepayers. At the Oct. 25 Wilton Manors Commission meeting, Susan Grant, the director of finance and...
Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.
How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
Parkland Talk
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Parkland FLhttps://parklandtalk.com
Comments / 0