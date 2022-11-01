Turo Partners with The MICHELIN® Guide for Exclusive Drive to Table Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Today, Turo, the world’s largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, and The MICHELIN® Guide, are unveiling their Drive to Table experience composed of culinary road trips to four MICHELIN-Starred restaurants in California and New York. Beginning today, Turo guests who book select vehicles every Saturday from November 5 through December 18, will open the doors to exclusive experiences at Barndiva in Healdsburg, Bell’s in Los Alamos, Al Coro in Manhattan, and Clover Hill in Brooklyn.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005327/en/

Drawing from Michelin’s road trip heritage and Turo’s unrivaled vehicle selection for travelers, guests who book one of the select electric vehicles listed on Turo will unlock an exclusive weekend road trip complete with a behind-the-scenes culinary experience from one of these top restaurants, a coveted dinner reservation for two, and a one-night stay at a Tablet Hotel. In a nod to each chef’s commitment to sustainable cooking and Turo’s commitment to strengthening EV adoption in the U.S., the Drive to Table experience will feature electric vehicles to minimize each road trip’s carbon footprint.

“The Drive to Table experiences, conceived by The MICHELIN® Guide and Turo, will deliver exclusive culinary road-trip opportunities to New York and California this fall,” said Cara Cornelius, Director of Food and Travel Experiences for Michelin Americas. “How often are you able to spend a day behind the wheel of an amazing vehicle, dine at a MICHELIN-Starred restaurant, and cap it off with a stay at a luxurious, boutique hotel? This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience – with a focus on sustainability. It’s the perfect blend of offerings from Turo and The MICHELIN® Guide – all rolled into one unforgettable weekend.”

Turo guests will be able to book:

Bell’s - A one-MICHELIN-Star French-inspired bistro located in the Central Coast of California from Per Se alum Daisy Ryan and Gregory Ryan. The evening will include a meet-and-greet with chefs Daisy and Gregory Ryan and a private garden tour, dinner reservation for two, and one-night stay at a local hotel.

Book Eric’s 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E on Turo starting November 1st to unlock the Bell’s experience.

Barndiva - A one-MICHELIN-Star farm-to-fork American eatery in a stylish, barnlike structure surrounded by a spacious garden patio by Executive Chef Erik Anderson. The Northern California road trip features an immersive cocktail experience with beverage guru Scott Beattie, dinner reservation for two, and one-night stay at a local hotel.

Book Ryan’s 2022 Rivian R1T on Turo starting November 1st to unlock the Barndiva experience.

Al Coro - A two-MICHELIN-Star Italian eatery built for celebrating by Del Posto alum Executive Chef Melissa Rodriguez. The Manhattan road trip includes dinner reservation for two, intimate cocktail tasting at Discolo, and one-night stay at a local hotel.

Book Joulez’s 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS on Turo starting November 1st to unlock the Al Coro experience.

Clover Hill - An intimate, 30-seat restaurant in Brooklyn Heights by Executive Chef Charlie Mitchell (Eleven Madison Park, Jônt, Bresca, One White Street) that received its first MICHELIN Star in 2022. This city road trip includes a tour of the kitchen with the chef himself, a reservation for two, a special course enjoyed behind-the-scenes in the kitchen, and one-night stay at a local hotel.

Book Joulez’s 2022 BMW iX on Turo starting November 1st to unlock the Clover Hill experience.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with The MICHELIN® Guide to continue bringing Turo guests an experience they cannot find anywhere else, by celebrating the country’s best chefs and most innovative electric vehicles,” said Turo CEO Andre Haddad. “This partnership is a natural fit because both Turo and Michelin open the door to extraordinary experiences.”

Starting November 1st, Turo users will be able to book these culinary immersive experiences with select vehicles for every Saturday from November 5 through December 18, available at turo.com or in the Turo app. Further details and information on the Turo x Michelin partnership can be found at https://turo.com/blog/news/score-a-weekend-package-at-a-michelin-starred-restaurant.

Earlier this year, Turo announced its launch in Australia, marking the company’s second international expansion this year following its expansion into France via acquisition of OuiCar. Turo also launched in New York State this summer, making them the first and only car-sharing marketplace available in all 50 U.S. states.

About Turo

Turo is the world’s largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want, wherever they want it, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they’re flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by sharing their underutilized personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and France.

To learn more about Turo, please visit www.turo.com.

Source: Turo Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005327/en/

turo@sunshinesachs.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LUXURY AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE TRANSPORTATION RETAIL DESTINATIONS TRAVEL

SOURCE: Turo Inc.

PUB: 11/01/2022 11:00 AM/DISC: 11/01/2022 11:02 AM