A Magoffin Co woman was arrested on Monday after she was found passed out in her vehicle with two small children. The Kentucky State Police in Pikeville were contacted just after 5 PM Monday, Oct 31 on a call concerning a woman who was said to be passed out in her car. When Troopers arrived at the scene, they found the woman, identified as 41 year-old Stephanie Daniel sitting in the car. She told Troopers she went to take her children to get costumes for Halloween and as she was traveling back home, she got tired and pulled over to rest. Troopers conducted sobriety test at the scene and said said Daniel was unable to keep her balance. Troopers also discovered meth and marijuana inside her vehicle. Daniel was arrested on DUI, endangering the welfare of a minor, and other charges. Shwe was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO