q95fm.net
Clay County Man Arrested on Theft Charges after Allegedly Making False Missing Person Report
A Laurel County missing person call on Friday led to a man from Clay County man being arrested on unrelated charges. Laurel County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call around 10 am Friday about a potential missing person. According to deputies, 37-year-old Kevin D. Hale or Manchester made...
q95fm.net
Man From Breathitt County Indicted on Several Charges After Being Charged in Shooting
An Eastern Kentucky man was recently indicted by a grand jury, after being charged in a shooting earlier this year. According to court documents, Roy Fugate was indicted in Breathitt County this week on burglary, assault, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and criminal mischief charges. Fugate was identified as...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Multiple Warrants
Now, an update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Austyn Weddle arrested Steven Neely age 31 of Mount Zion Rd., East Bernstadt on Thursday night November 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM. The arrest occurred off Robinson...
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Back in Custody after Fleeing from Work Release in June
One man is now back in jail after running away from a work release program back in June. According to Police, 30-year-old Logan Hall was arrested just before 10 pm Wednesday night in the Mousie community of Knott County. He now faces an escape charge and was taken to the...
q95fm.net
Man from Laurel County Facing Federal Charges after Allegedly Robbing Bank
A man out of Laurel County is now facing federal charges after being accused of robbing a bank earlier this year. 35-year-old Shawn Fox, of Corbin was indicted by a grand jury in late October. According to police, Fox entered the North Corbin branch of Community Trust Bank on September...
wklw.com
Magoffin Co Woman Arrested on DUI and Endangerment Charges
A Magoffin Co woman was arrested on Monday after she was found passed out in her vehicle with two small children. The Kentucky State Police in Pikeville were contacted just after 5 PM Monday, Oct 31 on a call concerning a woman who was said to be passed out in her car. When Troopers arrived at the scene, they found the woman, identified as 41 year-old Stephanie Daniel sitting in the car. She told Troopers she went to take her children to get costumes for Halloween and as she was traveling back home, she got tired and pulled over to rest. Troopers conducted sobriety test at the scene and said said Daniel was unable to keep her balance. Troopers also discovered meth and marijuana inside her vehicle. Daniel was arrested on DUI, endangering the welfare of a minor, and other charges. Shwe was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
q95fm.net
Five Individuals Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 2nd, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division executed a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell Tennessee. Upon execution of the search warrant Detectives located a powdery substance believed to be Heroin, a crystal substance believed to be Methamphetamine, Suboxone Sublingual Strips, and rectangular tablets believed to be Xanax. Detectives also located numerous sets of digital scales, small plastic bags and ($3,622) in United States Currency which is believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics transactions. Detectives also located two handguns and multiple live rounds of ammunition.
q95fm.net
Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Abusing his Two Month Old Child
A man out of Southwest Virginia was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for his involvement in an abuse case that involved a child. On Tuesday, it was announced by Lee, County Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin that Daniel Sharrett of Dryden will spend his sentence of 25 years in Richmond at the Virginia State Penitentiary.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Police chase runs through Magoffin Co.
JOHNSON/MAGOFFIN/LAWRENCE COUNTIES – A three-county police chase ended on US 23 in Lawrence County after the motorcycle the man was driving broke down. According to the arrest citation, on Friday, October 28 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Johnson County Sheriff Department Officer J. Castle attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on KY Rt. 825 for no visible plates. The driver, identified as William V. Hicks, 40, of Sitka, KY, refused to stop, fleeing from police along Rt. 825, onto US 460 and into Magoffin County, where Magoffin County Sheriff Department joined the pursuit.
Ohio high-risk offender arrested for possessing fentanyl, violating probation
A high-risk offender from Ohio was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs and paraphernalia, which violated his parole.
salyersvilleindependent.com
WOMAN FOUND PASSED OUT, TWO SMALL KIDS IN CAR
LICK CREEK – A Magoffin County woman was arrested on Monday after police reportedly found her passed out in a car with two children in the vehicle. According to the arrest citation, Kentucky State Police Trooper Tracy Salyer was dispatched to the intersection of KY 2019 and KY 3334 just after 5 p.m. on October 31, with a Magoffin County deputy requesting assistance.
somerset106.com
UPDATE: KSP Release More Information About Deadly Knox County Crash
Kentucky State Police released new information about a deadly crash in Knox County. The crash happened Tuesday evening near U.S. 25E and KY-1304. Investigators say a 2011 Chevy Equinox was trying to turn left onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed in front of a 2016 Kia Soul driving north on U.S. 25E. 81-year-old Thelma Ash, of Oregon, was a back passenger in the Kia. Ash was taken to Barbourville ARH, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, 42-year-old Stacey Ash, and a front passenger, 68-year-old James Ash, were both airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 32-year-old Bridgett Mills, and a 7-year-old passenger were also airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. Officials said Thelma Ash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers say drug and/or alcohol use is not suspected at this time.
Drunken driving suspect charged with murder in crash that killed Kentucky police officer
LONDON, Ky. — A drunken driving suspect is facing a murder charge in connection with a crash that killed a Kentucky police officer, authorities said. According to WLEX and the Lexington Herald-Leader, the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday near South Main Street and state Route 229 in London. Investigators believe a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck entered the intersection and hit a police cruiser, killing London police Officer Logan K. Medlock, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, was on duty at the time, police said.
q95fm.net
Magoffin County Mother Arrested Following Reports Of A Woman Passed Out In Her Car
A mother out of Magoffin County is now in jail after she was found passed out in her car, with her two small children inside. Officials were contacted just after 5:00 PM on Monday. They responded to Lickburg, where a woman is said to have passed out in her car, which is also said to have been partly in the road. Upon their arrival, officers discovered 41-year-old Stephanie Daniel sitting in her car.
Ohio SUPCO rules on child custody issue
The case surrounds a 2018 case out of Butler County where Children Services took temporary custody of three children due to the home being unsafe.
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Man From London
Now, an update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Charles Click. Click is said to have last been seen on KY 770, 10-miles south of London, on the 2nd of November, at...
What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wymt.com
Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
Dollar General sued by the state of Ohio
(WTRF) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says he has received consumer complaints from multiple counties and is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford businesses that draw people in […]
wymt.com
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near the Cumberland Green gas station. The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the...
