Beebe rolls out mobile health clinic
Beebe Healthcare has added a 36-foot Community Mobile Health Clinic that will bring mental health and other services to communities in the county. The mobile clinic will go into operation this year. “The accessibility of this community-focused Mobile Health Clinic enables Beebe Healthcare to deliver superior access to care however,...
Cape Gazette
Congresswoman explores nursing shortage
Nursing shortages and ways to remedy them were the top agenda items during a roundtable discussion held Oct. 27 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester asked a group of local nursing experts about ways to alleviate an anticipated 1.1 million nursing shortage nationwide. “This is a real...
Cape Gazette
First State Community Action Agency boosting resumes in Sussex County
Students and prospective employees received a helping hand from First State Community Action Agency Oct. 22. Moderators Jennifer Thomas and Dr. Thomas Maguire taught lessons and performed practice exercises for participants to show examples of what employers are looking for during interviews. Thomas, an academic coach, detailed why it is important to deliver a firm handshake while making eye contact and being an active participant during interviews.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth welcomes child and adolescent psychiatrist Fiza Khan
Bayhealth announced board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist Fiza Khan, MD, has joined its psychiatry and mental health services practice, and is accepting new patients. “We’re very excited that Dr. Fiza Khan is here as Bayhealth’s first employed child and adolescent psychiatrist,” said Lawrence Ward, MD, MPH, FACP, Bayhealth vice president,...
WMDT.com
Local church hosting winter emergency shelter for those at risk of homeless in Delaware
LEWES, Del.- Keeping those most vulnerable off the street when the temperatures drop. Those are the efforts of the St. Jude Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Lewes this winter, hosting an emergency shelter for men at risk of homelessness. In partnership with Code Purple Sussex County, the shelter will be...
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes Paul Sierzenski MD as new chief medical officer
Beebe Healthcare recently announced Paul Sierzenski, MD, MSHQS, CPE, FACEP, as senior vice president and chief medical officer for the healthcare system. Sierzenski has been a physician and executive for more than 20 years with wide-ranging leadership roles at many prestigious institutions. Most recently, he was chief medical officer of the acute services division of BayCare in Clearwater, Fla., where he oversaw medical services, and quality and safety measures for BayCare’s 15 hospitals.
WMDT.com
Salisbury University seeks applicants for revamped Family Advisory Council
SALISBURY, Md.- Are you a parent of a current Salisbury University student?. If so, the university is now seeking applicants for its re-branded Family Advisory Council. The goal is gets families and parents more involved in a student’s academic journey. 10 members will represent the various schools and college...
Cape Gazette
Conference tackles affordable housing issue
Affordable and workforce housing are among the most debated topics in Sussex County, especially in the eastern part of the county where housing costs have risen dramatically. That topic was the theme of the annual Today and Tomorrow Conference Oct. 26 at Delaware Technical Community College. For the past 30 years, movers and shakers in the county have joined each October in the college-sponsored event to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the county. This year’s event was held in person and virtually.
Cape Gazette
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s third compassion center is now open
Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
WBOC
Cape Gazette
Lewes library sets new coats for kids giveaway Nov. 12-19
The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. Items will be available at the library during regular business hours from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Saturday, Nov. 19, at 111 Adams...
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Job Fair – Wednesday
Looking for work? Sussex County is holding a job fair Wednesday from 5 to 8pm at the County Administrative Offices at 2 The Circle in Georgetown. Representatives from a variety of County departments will be on hand to discuss job opportunities in their offices and highlight the many functions of local government. There are currently over a dozen positions in need of filling – from 9-1-1 dispatchers to librarians and more. The Job Fair is free and open to the public.
WBOC
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Dover
DOVER, Del.-The Kent County Department of Public Safety will once again collect food donations at its 11th annual "Thanksgiving for Everyone" Food Drive. The drive is on Wednesday, November 9th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in front of Redner's Warehouse Markets, 25 Greentree Drive in Dover. According to Feeding...
Cape Gazette
Smyk is against saving lives with Narcan
Steve Smyk held a coffee for Milton constituents Dec. 5, 2017, to present Capt. Darren Short, who expressed police opposition to the use of Naloxone. Commonly called Narcan, this drug is used to reverse overdoses, thus preventing unnecessary death. Smyk’s position was that Narcan had fueled the current addiction problem and removed the fear of death, making drug use seem more socially acceptable.
WBOC
Cape Gazette
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Cape Gazette
Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety
Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
