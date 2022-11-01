Affordable and workforce housing are among the most debated topics in Sussex County, especially in the eastern part of the county where housing costs have risen dramatically. That topic was the theme of the annual Today and Tomorrow Conference Oct. 26 at Delaware Technical Community College. For the past 30 years, movers and shakers in the county have joined each October in the college-sponsored event to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the county. This year’s event was held in person and virtually.

