Postal Center International™ Recertified HITRUST Risk-based for 2-Years to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Postal Center International (PCI™), the leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs and marketing solutions partner, today announced that several important implemented platforms have been recertified for information security through 2024 by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the Company’s Information Technology infrastructure and workflow processes have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places PCI in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Our organization works to ensure compliance with our HITRUST certification,” said Brian McGrath, Chief Information Officer, Postal Center International. “We have been consistently and steadily improving our overall security posture to ensure we align with the needs of our enterprise clients, operating in regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services. Over the past several years, we have made substantial investments in all information security domains and have plans to continue to prioritize improvements in our Information Security Program.”

“PCI is continuously investing in certifications that align our strategic goals with our clients’ needs,” said Ismael Diaz, President, Postal Center International. “We are pleased to demonstrate to our enterprise clients the highest data protection and information security standards by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification, once again.”

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “The fact that PCI has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”

About Postal Center International (PCI)

PCI is a leading print, mail, and marketing solutions partner. Renowned as one of the nation’s largest, state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal, and mail processing service organizations, the company’s family of brands employs approximately 400 associates, with annual sales of approximately $300 million across its four locations, including two locations in Florida, one location in Texas and now a new location in Massachusetts to cover the Northeast Market. PCI delivers exceptional mail, letter sorting, metering, and mail tracking services alongside our other fully integrated solutions in print, mail, fulfillment, signs, packaging, promotional products, and creative marketing for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality, and government. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications including HITRUST CSF®; TruSight; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7. To learn more, visit PCIbrands.com.

