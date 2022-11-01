Read full article on original website
Lakers’ LeBron James sends most ironic tweet of the year to Kyle Kuzma
The Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA Championship two seasons ago and the franchise has gone downhill since. Rob Pelinka has a laundry list of mistakes that he has made in the front office, proving that he did not understand why the Lakers were championship-worthy in the first place. It...
Things could get really ugly for the Detroit Pistons soon
The Detroit Pistons have started the season 2-7 after dropping two in a row to the Bucks. They haven’t been done any favors by the schedule, as they have already played three back-to-backs in the early season, which is tough when you are a young team trying to get healthy and build chemistry.
The most impressive player on the Lakers roster hasn’t even been close
The Los Angeles Lakers started the season off on a horrible foot, losing each of the team’s first five games of the season. However, back-to-back wins have boosted the morale in Los Angeles as fans are confident that there is at least something here with the team to be excited about.
