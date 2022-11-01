Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
Wild Water and Wheels permanently closesMyrtleBeachSC NewsSurfside Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
At least 5 injured when fans rushed field after Coastal Carolina win over Appalachian State
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least five people were injured Thursday night when fans rushed the field after Coastal Carolina beat Appalachian State, according to university spokesperson Jerry Rashid. Three people were taken to the hospital by EMS and two other people were treated and released at the stadium, Rashid said. “I just saw people […]
theappalachianonline.com
Mountaineers prepare for primetime showdown with Coastal Carolina
App State football travels to Conway, South Carolina for a matchup with Coastal Carolina Thursday night. “Our team is looking forward to going to Conway this Thursday night for a nationally televised game,” said head coach Shawn Clark. Last season, the Mountaineers upset No. 14 Coastal Carolina for the...
The Blitz – Playoff Edition – Week 1
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs are now upon us! Below are the matchups for Friday night with the home team listed on the bottom. Scores & highlights will be added after the Blitz at 11:10 on News13. SCHSL Class 5A: (3) River Bluff 28(2) Carolina Forest 42 (Final) (4) Berkeley 14(3) […]
Marion, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cheraw High School football team will have a game with Marion High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WMBF
Mayhem in Myrtle 6 is set to take place this weekend in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - “Mayhem in Myrtle 6,” a stacked night of world-class professional and amateur boxing in Myrtle Beach. In the night’s 10-round main event, undefeated Kenmon Evans (8-0-1, 2 KOs) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, will take on Augusta, Georgia’s Aaron “Ghozt Mas” Casper (7-4-2, 5 KOs) for the NABA Light Heavyweight Championship.
Raleigh News & Observer
Truck hits and kills student walking to high school, South Carolina officials say
A truck hit and killed a student who had been walking to school, South Carolina officials said. The student attended Lake City High School, where many on the campus were left in a solemn mood on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to WPDE. “No young person should lose their life at...
wpde.com
Brenda Bethune endorses McMaster at a rally in Murrells Inlet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Governor McMaster was in Conway Thursday, getting ready to watch Coastal take on App State. He made sure to swing by the south strand before hitting the teal turf. He then spoke at a lunch rally down in Murrells Inlet. Many top local leaders...
crbjbizwire.com
Sands Companies Begins Construction on Phase II of Seaglass Cottage Apartment Homes in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach, SC — Sands Companies, a full-service, vertically integrated multifamily development and construction firm, began construction on the second phase of Seaglass Cottage Apartment Homes in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This phase of the horizontal cottage-style apartment homes brings 92 additional units to the already completed 349-unit first phase of the community.
live5news.com
Emails uncover why police cleared Brittanee Drexel’s friend as person of interest
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Throughout the 13 years after Brittanee Drexel went missing on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, law enforcement zeroed in on multiple suspects and persons of interest, one of whom was Peter Brozowitz, a club promoter and friend of Drexel’s. Brozowitz’s name was...
Donut Man purchased by California group
The Donut Man located at 200 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach has been sold to a California investor, who currently owns the franchise in California. For more than a generation, the pastry shop remains the meeting spot for local pastry lovers, politicians campaigning for office, and tourists visiting Myrtle Beach.
live5news.com
Documents: Nose ring, contact lens and hair found at scene of Brittanee Drexel’s remains
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - When investigators discovered Brittanee Drexel’s body in May of 2022, documents show a nose ring, contact lens and long hair were found among the remains. In the days before, Raymond Moody admitted to raping and murdering Drexel, a 17-year-old from Rochester, New York, who...
wpde.com
Brooks & Dunn to headline 8th annual CCMF in 2023; Other artists announced
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third headliner announcement for Carolina Country Music Fest 2023 is here!. Grammy Award-winning duo, Brooks & Dunn will join Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert for the eighth annual event. Songs like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Believe” have propelled Brooks & Dunn...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
Power restored after outage affecting more than 1,200 Santee Cooper customers in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage Friday afternoon in the Little River area was the result of a contractor digging into a line, according to a spokesperson for utility Santee Cooper. Crews quickly restored power to more than 1,200 customers after service was interrupted at about 12:30 p.m. Count on News13 for updates.
WMBF
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 9814 North Kings Highway at around 5:40 p.m. An online search of the address matches it to The Waterway House Sports and Spirits.
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
wpde.com
Hundreds of horses arriving in Myrtle Beach for 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horses are arriving in Myrtle Beach for the 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride. The group meets at Lakewood Camping Resort. The campaign raises awareness about cardiovascular disease. That disease affects one out of every three Americans. More than 1,000 horses and trail riders...
myhorrynews.com
New Barefoot townhome community coming to North Myrtle Beach
A low-maintenance, close-knit townhome community is coming to the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach. Priced in the mid $400,000s, the 2,100-square-foot three-story homes are made to fit more than a few people across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to a release from the developer, Plute Homes.
Troopers investigating deadly crash on County Line Road
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after a truck overturned in Georgetown County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on County Line Road near Dorian Road around 3:30 a.m. SCHP says a 2000 Chevy truck was traveling south on County Line Road when the driver veered […]
2 hospitalized after Highway 544, 501 crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash injured two people Tuesday evening in the Conway area and left several lanes of traffic blocked, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 7:31 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 501 and Highway 544, HCFR said. Two people were injured and taken to the […]
