WEAR
'Justified Outreach' successfully distributes 5,000 pounds of food in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A northern Escambia County ministry successfully gave out 5,000 pounds of food to families in the Walnut Hill community. Justified Outreach partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast and Escambia County Correctioners in the food giveaway that took place at the Northwest Escambia Bradberry Park Friday morning.
Fort Walton Beach Homeless shelter needs donations for new building
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One Hopeful Place, a non-profit serving homeless people in Fort Walton Beach, is asking for help. The location at 1564 N. Beal Extension is adding a cold-weather shelter for this year making room for 48 extra beds. This extra room comes at an extra cost. One Hopeful Place Urgent […]
Destin Log
City of Destin to host Elf on the Shelf Christmas Parade on Dec. 10
The 38th annual “Elf on the Shelf” Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (U.S. 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the parade.
Destin Log
Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation awards $10,000 to 29 artists at Festival of the Arts
The 27th Annual Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) Festival of the Arts held Oct. 29-30 in the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin featured exhibits of more than 100 artists from across the United States showcasing a diverse palette of artistic styles in nearly 20 different art mediums. Highlights...
Destin Log
Big Mac Classic reels in $47,660 for Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida Charities
Between boat registrations, sponsorships, donations and the sale of the red and white Ronald McDonald striped socks at the Destin Fishing Rodeo, the Big Mac Classic reeled in $47,660 for the Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida Charities in Pensacola, after paying out $15,000 in prize money. During the past...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Railfest 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Model Railroad Club Inc. presents Pensacola Railfest 2022. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds Building #1 (Expo Hall) Food Truck from Wrighteous Eats will have food/Drinks available for purchase. For more information: www.PMRC.us. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location...
thepulsepensacola.com
Decked Out In “Decades” For November’s Gallery Night!
Featuring 60 Local Artist, Charlotte Mason Printing, and the Band Stormfolk. On Friday, November 18th, from 5–9pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme is “Decades!” We are kicking off the holiday season as that cool autumn air sets in. Show up decked out in your favorite decade’s fashion! What style will you rock—that iconic 1920’s flapper dress, those groovy 60’s bell bottoms, 90’s grunge that “Smells like teen spirit,” or maybe something that holla’s Y2K at ya?!
waltonoutdoors.com
Tour of homes in DeFuniak Springs Dec. 3
St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church presents A Christmas Tour of Homes, hosted in partnership with Visit South Walton. Hosted on Saturday, December 3, from 10 AM – 5 PM. The event will benefit preservation efforts for the church’s three historic structures in DeFuniak Springs. The tour starts at the Visitor’s Center at 1162 Circle Drive, where you pick up your reserved tickets or purchase tickets. You will also be given a tour guide and map for the homes, attractions and concurrent activities.
$1.29M in oil spill money given to Okaloosa County School District
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District will be using grant money from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill to create a new healthcare training facility. The school board approved the $1,291,000 grant at a meeting on Monday, Oct. 24. OCSD is using this money from Triumph Gulf Coast to help fund a $3,664,923 […]
WJHG-TV
Downtown After Dark returns to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, cold drinks, and even better music. The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to put on a show this weekend. The festivities start tonight with a...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County interested in revamping Fairgrounds property, making it an event venue for locals
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council held a public workshop to discuss the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds property on Lewis Turner Blvd. The 40-acre property was originally purchased by the City of Fort Walton Beach for around $4 million. Years later, the city...
WEAR
New food truck court opens in Downtown Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- If you're looking to grab lunch in downtown Fort Walton Beach, you now have some new options. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach Organization kicked off its new food truck court Wednesday. It's located on the vacant concrete slab at "The Landing Park." "There's not that...
WJHG-TV
Salvation Army helps combat thrift demand in Panama City with new store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army is opening a second thrift store location in Panama City. Apparently, there is a high thrift demand in our area. The new store will be located near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd street. The charity’s other location is on 15th...
Community mourning the loss of a local leader
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
WKRG
The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for November 4th-6th
The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival – Fort Walton. First up we have The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival taking place at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach Friday and Saturday! This is a great event for you to let your hair down and enjoy some country music with the anthem, a flyover, and soldier recognition opening up the show on Friday, with line ups of great artists on each day. Even WKRG very own Kimber Collins will be there having a great time as one of your guest emcees! So, make your way on down to The Boardwalk Country Music Festival!
WJHG-TV
Upcoming Freeport Bayfest 2022
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City OF Freeport may be small, but it’s growing... and fast. If you would like to see how fast, November 5th is the perfect time; the city is hosting its annual Freeport Bayfest. The event will be held Saturday, November 5th from 10 a.m....
progressivegrocer.com
Northwest Florida Restaurateur Opens New Market Concept
Alan Laird, owner of four AJ’s restaurants along Florida’s Gulf Coast, is expanding his reputation from seafood to specialty meats. The restaurateur is opening a new business concept, AJ’s Rocking L – Specialty Meats and Gourmet Market, in Destin, Fla. The privately owned specialty meat and...
Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
Homeless Florida man stabs hiker who befriended him on trail, deputies say
A hiker from Ohio is expected survive after getting stabbed by a homeless man he had befriended while on a trail in Crestview, Florida, authorities said Wednesday.
2 missing Iowa teens discovered during Florida traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with […]
