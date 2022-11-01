ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Destin Log

City of Destin to host Elf on the Shelf Christmas Parade on Dec. 10

The 38th annual “Elf on the Shelf” Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (U.S. 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the parade.
DESTIN, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola Railfest 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Model Railroad Club Inc. presents Pensacola Railfest 2022. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds Building #1 (Expo Hall) Food Truck from Wrighteous Eats will have food/Drinks available for purchase. For more information: www.PMRC.us. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location...
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Decked Out In “Decades” For November’s Gallery Night!

Featuring 60 Local Artist, Charlotte Mason Printing, and the Band Stormfolk. On Friday, November 18th, from 5–9pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme is “Decades!” We are kicking off the holiday season as that cool autumn air sets in. Show up decked out in your favorite decade’s fashion! What style will you rock—that iconic 1920’s flapper dress, those groovy 60’s bell bottoms, 90’s grunge that “Smells like teen spirit,” or maybe something that holla’s Y2K at ya?!
PENSACOLA, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Tour of homes in DeFuniak Springs Dec. 3

St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church presents A Christmas Tour of Homes, hosted in partnership with Visit South Walton. Hosted on Saturday, December 3, from 10 AM – 5 PM. The event will benefit preservation efforts for the church’s three historic structures in DeFuniak Springs. The tour starts at the Visitor’s Center at 1162 Circle Drive, where you pick up your reserved tickets or purchase tickets. You will also be given a tour guide and map for the homes, attractions and concurrent activities.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Downtown After Dark returns to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, cold drinks, and even better music. The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to put on a show this weekend. The festivities start tonight with a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

New food truck court opens in Downtown Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- If you're looking to grab lunch in downtown Fort Walton Beach, you now have some new options. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach Organization kicked off its new food truck court Wednesday. It's located on the vacant concrete slab at "The Landing Park." "There's not that...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Community mourning the loss of a local leader

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG

The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for November 4th-6th

The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival – Fort Walton. First up we have The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival taking place at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach Friday and Saturday! This is a great event for you to let your hair down and enjoy some country music with the anthem, a flyover, and soldier recognition opening up the show on Friday, with line ups of great artists on each day. Even WKRG very own Kimber Collins will be there having a great time as one of your guest emcees! So, make your way on down to The Boardwalk Country Music Festival!
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Upcoming Freeport Bayfest 2022

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City OF Freeport may be small, but it’s growing... and fast. If you would like to see how fast, November 5th is the perfect time; the city is hosting its annual Freeport Bayfest. The event will be held Saturday, November 5th from 10 a.m....
FREEPORT, FL
progressivegrocer.com

Northwest Florida Restaurateur Opens New Market Concept

Alan Laird, owner of four AJ’s restaurants along Florida’s Gulf Coast, is expanding his reputation from seafood to specialty meats. The restaurateur is opening a new business concept, AJ’s Rocking L – Specialty Meats and Gourmet Market, in Destin, Fla. The privately owned specialty meat and...
DESTIN, FL
OBA

Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

2 missing Iowa teens discovered during Florida traffic stop

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy