ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Lighting Under the Hood: Fellten Launches as Classic Vehicle Electric Conversion Systems Provider

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiHbZ_0iuSYz2O00

BRISTOL, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Two of the world’s premier technology companies converting traditional petrol and diesel cars into electric vehicles – Zero EV based out of Bristol in the UK and Jaunt Motors from Melbourne, Australia — have merged to create Fellten. The new company is now the world’s leading electric conversion systems manufacturer with a presence across three continents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005019/en/

Fellten electric conversion bolt-in kit for Porsche 911 (Photo: Business Wire)

Set to be officially unveiled at Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, NV, tomorrow, the new company is scaling up to meet exponential global demand, establish a facility in North America and continue to lead the industry in quality, safety, reliability and volume, as well as electric conversion training programs for the automotive industry.

Fellten (Welsh for lightning) designs, engineers and manufactures bolt-in systems to convert classic cars into electric vehicles (EVs). The merger gives the new company an international supply chain that allows automotive workshops and vehicle restorers across Australia, North America and Europe to install electric conversion systems designed and developed by Fellten’s world class team.

Fellten’s electric systems with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) levels of performance and reliability enable cars of any era to be a ‘daily driver’ and not just an enthusiast’s car. Fellten powered vehicles are re-fitted to improve safety, handling, comfort, usability and performance and sustainability, all without sacrificing the classic style of the car.

Fellten has engineered systems for a variety of classic brands and models, starting with Porsche 911s, Classic Minis, and Land Rover Series and Defenders, with more electrification solutions for more classic brands and models coming.

Alongside the electric conversion technology, Fellten has developed City & Guilds approved training programs. Leaders in up-skilling staff in working with electric vehicles, systems installation and maintenance for bulk purchases, their team has trained a number of high-profile clients to date including leading Universities, major Hollywood studios and other film industry specialists and OEM garage technicians and mechanics across Europe and North America.

Globally, there are a growing number of electric vehicle conversion workshops, however Fellten is the only company in the industry with ISO compliance in quality, environmental and health and safety management (ISO 9001, 14001, 45001). Combined with systemised processes that allow true manufacturing scale, Fellten is able to deliver electric conversion solutions compliant across the UK, North America, Asia Pacific and most of Europe.

The merging of the two autotech leaders will allow for Fellten to establish a global presence, as well as build new partnerships with international motoring partners.

Zero EV Co-founder and CEO, and now CEO of Fellten, Chris Hazell, said: “We are delighted to launch Fellten – it’s the culmination of years of work from two teams working on other sides of the world, coming together with the shared ambition in shaping the future of electric vehicles.”

“The merging of our two companies into the singular Fellten will provide classic vehicle customers with any level of electrification support, and provide automotive experts, mechanics and electric vehicle converters with the technology, tools and training to be a part of the growing global demand for electrification.”

Jaunt Motors Co-founder and CEO, and now Chief Design Officer of Fellten, Dave Budge, said: “Every vehicle on the road will need to be electric by 2050 for us to achieve net zero emissions and classic car owners will want their vehicle to be electric much sooner. With production facilities on three continents, industry-leading technology and development capabilities, Fellten is ready to meet those needs for consumers and the automotive industry.

“With the support of the global Fellten engineering team, proprietary EV technology and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers, Fellten provides specialist and luxury vehicle customers with complete electrification support, from design to technology development to delivery.”

Officially launching at SEMA, Fellten is planning for the launch of their US facility early next year, while expanding their systems production and training in the UK and Australia, details of which will be announced in the coming months.

Merger Overview

Fellten’s global team of automotive and electrical engineers, software developers, designers, and trainers is comprised of Jaunt Motors and Zero EV team members all working under the Fellten banner. Under the restructure, the global leadership team is comprised of:

  • Chris Hazell - CEO, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Alex Dawood - CTO, Chief Technology Officer.
  • Marteen Burger - COO, Chief Operating Officer.
  • Dave Budge - CDO, Chief Design Officer.
  • Mark Poole - CFO, Chief Financial Officer.

>> Click Here for High-Resolution Assets <<

About Fellten

Fellten is a global electric conversion systems manufacturer creating solutions for car owners and car workshops to convert traditional petrol and diesel cars into electric vehicles. Fellten has engineered systems for a variety of classic brands and models, starting with Porsche 911s, Classic Minis, and Land Rover Series and Defenders.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005019/en/

CONTACT: For any more information and interviews:

Jonas Tobias, Senior Account Manager at Compass Studio on 0431 906 814 orjonas@compass-studio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OFF-ROAD TRUCKS & SUVS TECHNOLOGY GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING AFTERMARKET ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AUTOMOTIVE ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY SOFTWARE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE HARDWARE PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST

SOURCE: Fellten

PUB: 11/01/2022 11:00 AM/DISC: 11/01/2022 11:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Top Speed

How The Chinese SSC SC-01 Redefines The Affordable Electric Sports Car

The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy