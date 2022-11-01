ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Near record warmth by the end of the week

By Beth Finello
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with some patchy fog in spots but a mild start with temperatures in the 50s. As we head into the afternoon and the rest of the week, temperatures will gradually warm back up into the upper 60s and eventually middle 70s!

October recap: Dry and cooler-than-average month
Sunny, mild Tuesday

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 60s with clearing skies into the afternoon. We are running 10° above average for this time of year! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s under mostly starry skies. Some patchy fog is also possible again overnight.

3 years since bitter blast of cold air, mild for today
Warming trend into the weekend

Wednesday into the weekend, temperatures will gradually warm a few degrees each day. Each day will also feature plenty of sunshine. You can expect the upper 60s on Wednesday, and the low to mid-70s Thursday and Friday. 70s are also likely on Saturday.

Near record warmth possible

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be close to record high temperatures each day. Some areas of Indiana could be within a new daily record high temperature.

‘Fall back’ the clocks this weekend; Daylight saving time ends
Next rain chances in Indy

Our 70° streak will come to an end with a cold front passing Saturday night into Sunday morning. This front will bring our next rain chances overnight Saturday as well. These showers will exit early on Sunday. This will drop our temperatures back into the 60s, still above average for this time of year!

November outlook: warmer than average start, seasonal overall
