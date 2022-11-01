Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Two mountains united
ALPINE MEADOWS, Calif. — The long held dream of connecting Alpine Meadows and Palisades Tahoe via a lift is now reality and is slated to open to the public a few weeks after the resort’s scheduled opening of Nov. 22. Last week, officials from Palisades Tahoe showed off...
Sierra Sun
Update: Chain controls lifted at Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Roads remain slick and the temperatures cold in Truckee-Tahoe as light snow continued to fall overnight and flurries could linger through the morning on Thursday. Chain controls are in effect all around the lake including over every mountain pass to leave, or enter, the basin. The...
Sierra Sun
Road work season comes to a close at Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow now blankets the ground, marking the end of the road work season in Lake Tahoe and much was accomplished this summer and fall. Caltrans completed a rockfall project along SR-89 in Placer County just north of Pole Creek Road. The project replaced a failed mesh drapery system along the highway slope.
Watch: Playful cubs brawl in fresh South Lake Tahoe snow
Yes, bears can have snow days, too.
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
mymotherlode.com
Winter Storm Warnings For The Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service has issued a couple of Winter Storm Warnings. The first warning is for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from 4 PM Sunday until 4 AM Wednesday. The second is for Yosemite National Park, outside of the Yosemite Valley floor, from 4 PM Sunday until 10 AM Wednesday.
Sierra Sun
North Tahoe Fire receives funding for cardiac care equipment
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – North Tahoe Fire has received equipment that will help the agency expand its fleet of cardiac care supplies. Five mechanical chest compression devices were made possible through a funding partnership with the Truckee Tahoe Airport District and also a benevolent contribution from the Gary Sinise Foundation.
GV Wire
Fresno Could Get 1 Inch of Rain. When Will It Hit?
Storms moving slowly through the San Joaquin Valley could deliver more than an inch of rain from late Saturday night through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Hanford also has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Sunday night and extending to Wednesday morning. Intermittent heavy snowfall and winds up...
Sierra Sun
Snow arrives, much more coming: Wintry weather prominent in forecast
TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, Nick Accordino and his family were spending their first day on vacation in South Lake Tahoe. With sightseeing and shopping on the docket for their first day in town, they were forewarned of snow flurries and potential weather. Shortly thereafter, the snow was rapidly accumulating, and the Accordino family was stuck in Tahoe’s first storm of the season.
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
KCRA.com
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area
A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
The mystery of the buried car in a California mansion might have been solved
The mystery behind the buried car found behind a $15 million mansion in California after being hidden for more than 30 years could have been solved. Since it was reported by workers doing a restoration in late October, the car has perplexed investigators. The car was packed with sacks of leftover concrete.
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
mynews4.com
Feet of snow expected in the Sierra starting this weekend
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch as feet of snow are expected in the Sierra. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday afternoon and sticking around through late Tuesday night. Two to four feet of snow is forecasted for elevations 7000 feet and above....
Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before
SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
activenorcal.com
VIDEO: Lassen Pack Seen Running Through Field Full of Cattle in Northern California
California’s first wolf pack to return to the state in over a century, the Lassen Pack, continues to grow in Northern California with more litters bringing new pups to the region. As the size of the pack continues to grow, so have local sightings in and around Lassen County.
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
KTVU FOX 2
Alexis Gabe's remains have been found
OAKLEY, Calif. - City of Oakley announced the partial remains of Alexis Gabe have been found. In a post to social media, city officials said a resident of Plymouth in Amador County found what they thought to be human remains on Thursday afternoon. Forensic experts have positively identified the remains to be that of Gabe's.
