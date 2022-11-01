Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian colonel general latest military commander to be replaced in Ukraine, says UK
Ministry of Defence says dismissals are in part ‘likely an attempt to insulate and deflect blame from Russian senior leadership’ over poor performance on battlefield
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen...
Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan's naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face aggressors. "The enhancement (of Japan's naval capacity) cannot wait, including construction of new naval ships, bolstering our missile defence capacity and improvement of the work conditions and compensations for our (military) personnel," he said.
World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change that come as the world also grapples with multiple crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch.
The Secret Mission to Snatch Crimea Back From Putin’s Clutches
Ukrainian forces are working to force Russia to retreat from Kherson, a key region Russia seized in the early days of the war this year. But behind the scenes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration is plotting next steps for a takeover of Crimea, which Russia has been occupying since 2014 when Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the peninsula.
Are these lies, or is it ignorance?
It never ceases to amaze me how my non-representative, Tim Walberg, and his Republican cronies continue to show their complete ignorance of basic economics. Either that or they are blatant liars. Either option is definitely a possibility. Just look at Walberg’s newsletters, Facebook page or Twitter account in which he...
Comments / 0