Lincoln, NE

Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into a crash that killed six people in southeastern Nebraska last month shows the driver of the car was drunk, police said in a news release.

Lincoln police said Monday that the results from a toxicology report show 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth, of Lincoln, had at the time of the crash a blood alcohol content of .211 — more than 2½ times the legal driving limit of .08.

Police also said that electronic data collected from the car showed it was traveling 100 mph (161 kph) in the moments before it crashed into a tree along a residential street where the speed limit is 25 mph (40 kph).

Police were first alerted to the early morning Oct. 2 crash when one passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted dispatchers that the phone’s owner had been in a crash and was not responding.

Kurth and four male passengers died at the scene: Octavias Farr, 21; Jonathan Koch, 22; Nicholas Bisesi, 22; and Benjamin Lenagh, 23. A fifth passenger, Cassie Brenner, 24, died later at a hospital.

All of the dead were residents of Lincoln except Lenagh, who was from Omaha.

Madonna
4d ago

Drunk and speeding, 100 mph in a 25 zone.....6 lives taken, 6 heartbroken families have to suffer for the rest of theirs!!! So sad....

Sadie Jane
4d ago

They were all probably drunk for no one in the right mind was sober and watched him drive at speeds of 100 miles a hour and didn't ask him to pull over. I believe they were all so intoxicated they didn't know what happened and that is the tragedy of not having a designated driver. People should accept it is only one night to let your friends have safe fun and you rotate the favor.

donntbotoff
4d ago

it's a horrible tragedy! I'm sure they were all out having fun! prayers for comfort and peace to all their family and friends! so very sorry for your loss! 😪

