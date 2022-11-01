Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store relocates to Portage location with more space
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Simple Treasures, the Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store, has relocated to 311 W. Kilgore Road in Portage. The grand opening of the new location runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Special discounts, refreshments and bargains are available, according to a news release from the organization.
WANE-TV
More than 1,000 without power as strong winds sweep through northeast Indiana
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – More than 1,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers were without power Saturday evening as high winds swept through Allen County, according to the I&M outage map. I&M said the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines and causing widespread outages from southwest Michigan...
Historic White Pigeon building ‘worth saving,’ won’t be demolished
The St. Joseph County village of White Pigeon won't have to worry about a key building in its main street being torn down for now.
State awards $7 million in lead abatement grants
Four cities in West and Southwest Michigan have been granted hundreds of thousands of dollars in state grants to aid in lead mitigation.
6-Month-Old Infant Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mendon (Mendon Township, MI)
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred in the area of M-60 and Angevine Road and was reported just before 7.00 a.m.
jack1065.com
Suspicious death of Kalamazoo man near South Haven
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man near South Haven. His body was found by a man who was trying to find good hunting property in the 6800 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township.
WWMTCw
Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damaging winds and storms are expected to affect the Lower Peninsula starting Saturday morning through Sunday morning, according to Consumers Energy. Areas in Grand Rapids and the southwest region are forecasted to see the highest wind gusts which could include up to 60 mph. The wind...
WWMTCw
Kitchen fire causes $10,000 worth of damage to Battle Creek apartment
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Tuesday night fire at a Battle Creek apartment led to thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Knollwood fire: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire at a Cliff Street...
Man recovering after Battle Creek assault
A man was assaulted in Battle Creek Saturday morning, police say.
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on W. Edison Road in Mishawaka after a vehicle crashed into the building. Details are limited at this time, but so far no major injuries have been reported. Stay with 16 News Now on-air...
Battle Creek police issue advisory after rash of car break-ins
BCPD has used extra patrols to target car break-ins which resulted in three arrests. However, the thefts are still ongoing.
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
Portage city-led development of up to 78 housing units gets boost from stimulus money
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A new housing development that the city of Portage wants to build on 14 acres in the city is receiving a boost from county stimulus funds. The proposed project would feature up to 78 residential units through a mix of homes and townhomes. It’s being marketed as a way to help fill the “missing middle” of home ownership in Kalamazoo County.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
WWMTCw
Power tools, equipment worth thousands stolen from Milestone Senior Services
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Equipment used to help seniors in Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties were reported stolen from Milestone Senior Services. Power tools, tool boxes, and other pieces of equipment worth about $8,000 dollars were taken from service vehicles Wednesday night, according to Brian Penny, Program Supervisor of the home repair team.
Toxic air levels increase as Kalamazoo tries to reduce human exposure
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is aiming to reduce toxic hydrogen sulfide gas levels in the air over a portion of the city. But recent readings on more than one sensor show increasing levels. Data from the city of Kalamazoo air sensor at the corner of Gull Road...
WNDU
Man arrested after driving stolen truck into St. Joseph River
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit ended with a stolen truck in the St. Joseph River on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, of Mishawaka, faces preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, and fleeing and eluding the police. According to the...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater B.P.U. Board decides to close investigation into workplace complaint
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater B.P.U. Board of Directors held an executive session that lasted for almost an hour and 20 minutes on Wednesday night concerning what was called a work place complaint. The closed session was not on the original agenda but was requested by B.P.U. Director...
wtvbam.com
Brand sentenced to up to 17 years in St. Joseph County after being convicted of three charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis man who was convicted in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for crimes he committed in that county on October 22, 2021 was given a prison sentence of up to 17 years on Thursday. 27-year-old Dylan Brand was convicted by a jury following a...
iheart.com
VBSO: Man's body found in Geneva Township
GENEVA TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Van Buren County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man near South Haven. His body was found near Baseline Road and 66th Street in Geneva Township. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted today. The man's name has not been released.
