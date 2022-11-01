ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mounds View, MN

Related
mprnews.org

New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park

A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Plymouth woman admits roles in food, Medicaid scams

A woman charged in connection with what prosecutors say was a “brazen” scheme to defraud federal child nutrition programs has pleaded guilty in that case, and to separate charges of Medicaid fraud. Anab Artan Awad is among 50 people allegedly connected to the nonprofit Feeding our Future to...
PLYMOUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Slow-starting Gophers rally in 2nd half, beat Huskers 20-13

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 128 yards and two second-half touchdowns, and backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis brought Minnesota back from a 10-point halftime deficit in the Gophers' 20-13 victory over Nebraska on Saturday. The Gophers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) beat the Cornhuskers for a fourth straight year and became bowl-eligible for...
LINCOLN, NE

