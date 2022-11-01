ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

14news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: State Road 68 west of I-69 closed due to accident

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 just west of I-69 is closed. They say that closure is due to an accident. According to a release, both lanes are closed and drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.
14news.com

EPD: Moped driver injured in hit-and-run, suspect in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities responded to a hit-and-run earlier Friday evening where a moped driver was injured. Officials with Central Dispatch say the call came in just after 7 p.m. for a hit-and-run with injuries. The hit-and-run was at the intersection of South Fulton Avenue and NW Second...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Person Transported To Burn Unit After Catching Himself On Fire

A former PetSmart employee walked into the east side store Thursday night and lit himself on fire. He allegedly doused himself in flammable liquid beforehand. Customers inside the store rushed to put the flames out with an extinguisher. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says the former employee was said to be...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Oil well fire breaks out in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An oil well fire has broken out in Henderson County. Fire crews are on scene of a 60-acre fire just outside Corydon. They say the fire is working its way through marshy areas, and it’s mostly affecting brush and a few trees. Officials say...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Multiple reports of damage from Saturday morning storms

There have been multiple reports of damage from falling limbs and trees after severe storms ripped through the Evansville area on Saturday morning. At one location near Monroe and Riverside Drive, a tree fell on an apartment building being used as an AirBNB with multiple people inside. Near Riverside Drive...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies, another hurt after 2-SUVcrash near Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal two-SUV crash Thursday afternoon in Center Township, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of a crash with injuries to St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane. Through witnesses statements and video surveillance, investigators found that a silver Hyundai was stopped in traffic. While stopped, a silver Dodge rear-ended the Hyundai at high speed. Both vehicles were severely damaged, according to police.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fatal Knox County crash kills Wheatland man

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 51-year-old Wheatland man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 50 in Knox County. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Investigating deputies found that a vehicle, driven by Robert J. […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen her? Child goes missing in Owensboro

OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro. According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help. Keyarra Haynes is described as: Age: 15-years-old Sex: Female Race: Black Hair: Black Eyes” Brown […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Officials give reason for upcoming Broadway Avenue closure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Roadwork has become a common sight during our daily drive, but sometimes you can be prepared so you’re not caught in a traffic jam. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility has issued a “traffic alert” for November 9 on the city’s westside. Officials say Broadway Avenue will be closed to thru […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Sunday marks 17 year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people. That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple agencies respond to wildland fire in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – First responders are asking people to avoid the area of 136 W and Klondike Road in Henderson County while multiple fire departments work to extinguish a wildland fire. Smith Mills fire Department said on Facebook they are responding to the fire along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Evansville falls victim to many fraudulent crimes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department had a lot on their hands Friday as several fraud crimes were reported throughout the city. According to EPD’s media report, at least four separate victims contacted police after unrelated fraud incidents. On Friday, Liberty Federal Credit Union contacted authorities and reported that a man and a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’

EVANSVILLE, IN
k105.com

Ohio Co. man killed in single-vehicle crash

An Ohio County man has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the accident Monday morning at approximately 5:30 to the 8000 block of Hwy 505 in Cromwell. Police said witnesses stated that a 2006 Dodge Dakota, being driven by...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

GPD asking for help finding missing man

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help locating a missing 63 year old man. Police say William Ray Pennington, 63, is possibly in the Greenville area. Officers say Pennington goes by Bill or Billy. If anyone knows Pennington’s location, please contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
GREENVILLE, KY

