14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: State Road 68 west of I-69 closed due to accident
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 just west of I-69 is closed. They say that closure is due to an accident. According to a release, both lanes are closed and drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.
14news.com
EPD: Moped driver injured in hit-and-run, suspect in custody
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities responded to a hit-and-run earlier Friday evening where a moped driver was injured. Officials with Central Dispatch say the call came in just after 7 p.m. for a hit-and-run with injuries. The hit-and-run was at the intersection of South Fulton Avenue and NW Second...
KFVS12
Lanes cleared in Caldwell and Trigg Counties after multiple crashes
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crashes, including at least one now-extinguished truck fire, had blocked I-24 in the morning of November 5. The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash in Caldwell County at the 56.5 mile marker. KY...
104.1 WIKY
Person Transported To Burn Unit After Catching Himself On Fire
A former PetSmart employee walked into the east side store Thursday night and lit himself on fire. He allegedly doused himself in flammable liquid beforehand. Customers inside the store rushed to put the flames out with an extinguisher. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says the former employee was said to be...
14news.com
Dispatch: Oil well fire breaks out in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An oil well fire has broken out in Henderson County. Fire crews are on scene of a 60-acre fire just outside Corydon. They say the fire is working its way through marshy areas, and it’s mostly affecting brush and a few trees. Officials say...
wevv.com
Multiple reports of damage from Saturday morning storms
There have been multiple reports of damage from falling limbs and trees after severe storms ripped through the Evansville area on Saturday morning. At one location near Monroe and Riverside Drive, a tree fell on an apartment building being used as an AirBNB with multiple people inside. Near Riverside Drive...
WISH-TV
Man dies, another hurt after 2-SUVcrash near Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal two-SUV crash Thursday afternoon in Center Township, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of a crash with injuries to St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane. Through witnesses statements and video surveillance, investigators found that a silver Hyundai was stopped in traffic. While stopped, a silver Dodge rear-ended the Hyundai at high speed. Both vehicles were severely damaged, according to police.
Fatal Knox County crash kills Wheatland man
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 51-year-old Wheatland man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 50 in Knox County. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Investigating deputies found that a vehicle, driven by Robert J. […]
Man who died in St. Joseph Ave. and Allens Ln. crash identified
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched on Thursday at 2:35 p.m. to the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane for a deadly car accident.
Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
Have you seen her? Child goes missing in Owensboro
OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro. According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help. Keyarra Haynes is described as: Age: 15-years-old Sex: Female Race: Black Hair: Black Eyes” Brown […]
PetSmart closed after man lights self on fire
Evansville Central Dispatch reports they dispatched an ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department to the PetSmart on Burkhardt Road after getting calls about a fire.
Officials give reason for upcoming Broadway Avenue closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Roadwork has become a common sight during our daily drive, but sometimes you can be prepared so you’re not caught in a traffic jam. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility has issued a “traffic alert” for November 9 on the city’s westside. Officials say Broadway Avenue will be closed to thru […]
14news.com
Sunday marks 17 year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people. That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.
UPDATE: Fired PetSmart employee sets himself on fire in the store
Police provide an update on the incident that happened at the PetSmart on Burkhardt Thursday night. Authorities say Evansville Fire and Police Departments were dispatched there for a medical call.
Multiple agencies respond to wildland fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – First responders are asking people to avoid the area of 136 W and Klondike Road in Henderson County while multiple fire departments work to extinguish a wildland fire. Smith Mills fire Department said on Facebook they are responding to the fire along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union […]
EPD: Evansville falls victim to many fraudulent crimes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department had a lot on their hands Friday as several fraud crimes were reported throughout the city. According to EPD’s media report, at least four separate victims contacted police after unrelated fraud incidents. On Friday, Liberty Federal Credit Union contacted authorities and reported that a man and a […]
14news.com
Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’
k105.com
Ohio Co. man killed in single-vehicle crash
An Ohio County man has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the accident Monday morning at approximately 5:30 to the 8000 block of Hwy 505 in Cromwell. Police said witnesses stated that a 2006 Dodge Dakota, being driven by...
GPD asking for help finding missing man
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help locating a missing 63 year old man. Police say William Ray Pennington, 63, is possibly in the Greenville area. Officers say Pennington goes by Bill or Billy. If anyone knows Pennington’s location, please contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
