Thousands join protest march through central London to demand general election
Thousands of people joined a protest march through central London calling for a general election on Saturday (5 November).Demonstrators gathered to make their feelings known amid the worsening cost of living crisis, demanding Rishi Sunak call an immediate election.The march was organised by the People’s Assembly and attracted high-profile figures including Jeremy Corbyn and Mick Lynch.Signs including “Tories Out” and “Bring the Tories Down” could be seen amid the protests, which were also attended by people carrying Extinction Rebellion flags.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More BoE expected to confirm biggest interest rate hike in 33 years - liveRishi Sunak U-turns and says he will attend Cop27Return of Braverman ‘puts Sunak hopes of survival at risk’
The ranting right is winning, from the US to Israel. The left must raise its game
Unless polls, pundits and precedents are wildly wrong, Democrats will crash and burn in this week’s US midterm elections. Given the problems he inherited, Joe Biden’s presidency was always likely to end in tears. Expected Republican gains on Tuesday herald a descent into bareknuckle political fisticuffs and legislative gridlock before the 2024 White House race.
Capitalism, democracy and the midterms are themes of the October letter of the month | Letters
Do you like capitalism? Then you need real democracy. Russia claims to be a democracy. They even hold elections to prove it. But we all know that’s fake. The winners are predetermined. As a result, Russia does not have capitalism. Only real democracies are able to have a capitalist economy. Go ahead, name one country with a real capitalist economy that isn’t a real democracy. You can’t, because none exist. This is important because if you vote for election deniers, you are voting to eliminate capitalism. If election deniers are put in charge, our political system will become like Russia’s and so will our economy. Vote for the party of your choice. Just don’t vote for election deniers if you like capitalism.
World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change that come as the world also grapples with multiple crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch.
Are these lies, or is it ignorance?
It never ceases to amaze me how my non-representative, Tim Walberg, and his Republican cronies continue to show their complete ignorance of basic economics. Either that or they are blatant liars. Either option is definitely a possibility. Just look at Walberg’s newsletters, Facebook page or Twitter account in which he...
