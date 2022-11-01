Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell RichardsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
Shooting in South Sacramento leaves one man dead
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man that was found with a gunshot wound after reports of a shooting in South Sacramento has died, according to a statement from Sacramento Police. The statement says that officers went to the 7800 block of Center Parkway, near Mack Road, after receiving reports of a shooting on Friday around […]
KCRA.com
Man killed following Sacramento shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a shooting in south Sacramento Friday afternoon, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Center Parkway, which is near Mack Road, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers found a man...
Man dies after South Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has died after being shot in South Sacramento Friday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 7800 block of Center Parkway. Officers got to the scene and found the victim, a 25-year-old man, with at least one...
Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove
The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento police investigating city’s 52nd homicide of 2022
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in the South Sacramento area earlier Friday afternoon. The man was shot around 12:30 pm in the 7800 Block of Center Pkwy. He was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The shooting marks the 52nd homicide in the city this year.
Man dies in hospital after shooting on Center Parkway in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A man has died at an area hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento early Friday afternoon.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 7800 block of Center Parkway just before 12:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot at least once. That man was rushed to the hospital; police say he was in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.Officers remain at the scene investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this point.
1 person hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
Man hit by Range Rover in Yuba City after road rage incident
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run Friday after a Yuba City man struck another man with his Range Rover. The road rage incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the victim was following the suspect, David Mateo Jimenez, to closely. Jimenez […]
Fox40
Pedestrian injured in early-morning Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting in Stockton early Thursday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking near East Fremont Street when he was shot. According to police, the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at...
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNA
Nancy Bennallack was 28 years old and engaged at the time of her death. Nancy Bennallack (image courtesy of Sacramento County authorities.) On October 26, 1970, in Sacramento, California, twenty-eight-year-old Nancy Bennallack was late for work. It had been highly unusual for her, she worked for the Sacramento County as a court reporter, and she would never have missed a court date.
Fox40
Man arrested in the connection of a robbing of an elderly woman
The man knocked on the door of the woman’s home, saying he needed to retrieve his child’s ball from her backyard, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Man arrested in the connection of a robbing of an …. The man knocked on the door of the woman’s home,...
Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
Arrest made in robbery of 89-year-old Lincoln woman
LINCOLN, Calif. — A man was arrested and is accused of robbing an 89-year-old woman from Lincoln. On Oct. 29, officers with the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, the woman reported a man asked to get his child's ball from her backyard. The woman let the man into her home and once he was inside, he pulled out a knife and asked her for money.
2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
Suspected fentanyl dealer facing manslaughter charge in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Causes Rollover
A hit-and-run with reported injuries that occurred in Sacramento on November 1 involved a rollover. The collision occurred around 7:27 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 just north of the 43rd Avenue off-ramp. An overturned Honda was discovered by California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers and was blocking the slow lane. Authorities...
Vallejo Fire Department makes ‘unusual’ rescue
VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Fire Department said it made an “unusual” rescue Friday morning. Neighbors near Vallejo Fire Department Station 24 said their parrot had escaped and was “migrating away from the home every time they attempted to catch her.” Photos from the rescue showed a fire crew member on the roof of […]
Fox40
One person dies after a car crashes into a tree in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Elk Grove Wednesday night, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to the police department, a 2016 Lexus sedan hit a tree in the median on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street around 9 p.m. Medical...
KCRA.com
Truck stolen from Sacramento airport parking lot serves as security reminder for holiday travelers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jace Tiller's truck, a 1999 ford F-250 XLT Super Duty, has been some places and it's seen some things since his dad bought it brand new off the lot in 2000. "We used to take fishing trips, boating trips. It was the main vehicle for the...
Comments / 1