SACRAMENTO – A man has died at an area hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento early Friday afternoon.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 7800 block of Center Parkway just before 12:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot at least once. That man was rushed to the hospital; police say he was in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.Officers remain at the scene investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this point.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO