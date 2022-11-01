ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Shooting in South Sacramento leaves one man dead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man that was found with a gunshot wound after reports of a shooting in South Sacramento has died, according to a statement from Sacramento Police. The statement says that officers went to the 7800 block of Center Parkway, near Mack Road, after receiving reports of a shooting on Friday around […]
KCRA.com

ABC10

FOX40

Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
Elk Grove Citizen

Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove

The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento police investigating city’s 52nd homicide of 2022

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in the South Sacramento area earlier Friday afternoon. The man was shot around 12:30 pm in the 7800 Block of Center Pkwy. He was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The shooting marks the 52nd homicide in the city this year.
CBS Sacramento

Man dies in hospital after shooting on Center Parkway in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man has died at an area hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento early Friday afternoon.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 7800 block of Center Parkway just before 12:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot at least once. That man was rushed to the hospital; police say he was in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.Officers remain at the scene investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this point.  
ABC10

1 person hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
FOX40

Man hit by Range Rover in Yuba City after road rage incident

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run Friday after a Yuba City man struck another man with his Range Rover. The road rage incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the victim was following the suspect, David Mateo Jimenez, to closely. Jimenez […]
Fox40

Pedestrian injured in early-morning Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting in Stockton early Thursday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking near East Fremont Street when he was shot. According to police, the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at...
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNA

Nancy Bennallack was 28 years old and engaged at the time of her death. Nancy Bennallack (image courtesy of Sacramento County authorities.) On October 26, 1970, in Sacramento, California, twenty-eight-year-old Nancy Bennallack was late for work. It had been highly unusual for her, she worked for the Sacramento County as a court reporter, and she would never have missed a court date.
ABC10

Arrest made in robbery of 89-year-old Lincoln woman

LINCOLN, Calif. — A man was arrested and is accused of robbing an 89-year-old woman from Lincoln. On Oct. 29, officers with the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, the woman reported a man asked to get his child's ball from her backyard. The woman let the man into her home and once he was inside, he pulled out a knife and asked her for money.
KRON4 News

2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Causes Rollover

A hit-and-run with reported injuries that occurred in Sacramento on November 1 involved a rollover. The collision occurred around 7:27 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 just north of the 43rd Avenue off-ramp. An overturned Honda was discovered by California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers and was blocking the slow lane. Authorities...
FOX40

Vallejo Fire Department makes ‘unusual’ rescue

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Fire Department said it made an “unusual” rescue Friday morning. Neighbors near Vallejo Fire Department Station 24 said their parrot had escaped and was “migrating away from the home every time they attempted to catch her.” Photos from the rescue showed a fire crew member on the roof of […]
Fox40

One person dies after a car crashes into a tree in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Elk Grove Wednesday night, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to the police department, a 2016 Lexus sedan hit a tree in the median on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street around 9 p.m. Medical...
