Brian Austin Green: It’d be ‘amazing’ if Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly had a baby

Brian Austin Green wants another half-sibling for his kids.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 49, revealed he would support his ex-wife, Megan Fox, and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, having a baby together.

“I think that’d be amazing,” Green told E! News Monday, noting that the three sons he shares with Fox — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6 — are “obsessed” with his 4-month-old son, Zane , whom he shares with Sharna Burgess.

“It’d be the same for them with [Megan],” he continued. “And the reality is that it’s difficult for them leaving and going over to her house because they miss [Zane] so much.

“So to be able to go over to her house and have the same experience, there’s something cool there.”

The actor is also the father of son Kassius, 20, with his ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

The former couple share three sons. Instagram/ Megan Fox

Naturally, he’s become a co-parenting pro.

“We don’t fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve,” Green said of his relationship with Fox. “We co-parent really well together.”

The former couple called it quits in 2020, nearly a decade after they tied the knot.

“We’re open to things changing. I’m very aware of — and so is she — that our schedules are insane. So when we do get time, cherish it. It’s an amazing thing, and we support the other parent having time,” he explained.

“People make the mistake of going into separation, worrying about not affecting the kids … but I don’t think that’s possible. I don’t think it’s possible to separate and have it not affect the kids.”

The actor also has a son with girlfriend Sharna Burgess. Getty Images

Green also noted that his ex-wife has met his youngest son and “thought he was the cutest thing.”

“I love that,” he added. “And she’s always asking the kids about him. Like, ‘How he’s doing?'”

Burgess, 37, previously detailed 36-year-old Fox’s first time meeting her baby boy.

“She came and got some Zane snuggle time, which was wonderful and really great to see,” she told Us Weekly in July.

Green has an older son with ex Vanessa Marcil, too. Getty Images

“She said he’s super cute and such a chill baby, which he is,” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro continued.

“It’s amazing how chill he is. He doesn’t cry. We’ve not had tears yet. He’s such a social butterfly! He’s like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna hold me now? Cool! No worries.’ And he just goes in anyone’s arms and relaxes.”

Fox got engaged to Kelly, 32, in January, while Green began dating Burgess in October 2020.