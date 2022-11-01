ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum shares secret to using the bathroom in her Halloween worm costume

By Leah Bitsky
 4 days ago

Her costume needed a wormhole.

Heidi Klum knew it wouldn’t be easy to wriggle out of her epic worm costume when she needed to go to the bathroom at her 2022 Halloween party on Monday.

“That’s going to be tricky,” Klum told Page Six Style on the red carpet at Sake No Hana in Moxy’s Lower East Side hotel when asked how she planned to pee.

“A lot of it has to come off,” she said of her intricate prosthetics. “When I gotta go, I’ll have to de-strap and just make it happen somehow.”

Klum, 49, then quoted her former “Project Runway” co-host, adding, “As Tim Gunn would say, ‘Make it work.'”

The model admitted that the getup, which took more than 10 hours to complete, made her feel “claustrophobic” and she needed help moving around.

“It’s hard for me to move. I don’t really have arms or legs,” she told reporters at the event. “When I fall over I need someone to help me get back up. I’m kind of stuck in it, you know? It feels a little claustrophobic.”

Klum later de-wormed, shedding her slimy costume to reveal a sparkling mesh ensemble that left little to the imagination.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel arrived in the worm costume with her hubby, Tom Kaulitz, who dressed as the fisherman who hooked her to his line.

The model eventually made a costume change into something more comfortable.
Kaulitz, 33, gave Klum a big smooch on the red carpet before the duo made their way into the VIP section of the star-studded 21st annual bash.

Other guests attending the spooky celebration included Klum’s model daughter Leni, Elon Musk and mother Maye, Ice-T and Coco, Kim Petras and Heather Graham.

Questlove spun tunes as partygoers tore up the dance floor while sipping on signature Baileys cocktails.

“Questlove killed it as usual,” one partygoer tells us, adding, “The whole party was grooving.”

Klum, who shared that this year’s costume was one of her “top” Halloween looks ever, has rocked some pretty iconic costumes over the years .

This is the 21st year Klum has thrown her starry Halloween party.
She dressed as a scary alien in 2019 and as an ultra-realistic Princess Fiona from “Shrek” the year prior. She also transformed into an old lady in 2013 and stunned as a beautiful butterfly in 2014.

The fête, sponsored by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur, took place at Tao Group Hospitality’s forthcoming modern Japanese restaurant, Sake No Hana.

The model partnered with Trick-Or-Treat @unicefusa to help raise awareness for its annual Halloween campaign, which raises money for children in need.

