Pregnant Hilary Swank gives baby bump update on Halloween: ‘My little pumpkins’

Pregnant Hilary Swank celebrated Halloween with a rare baby bump update.

“#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins 🤣,” the expectant star wrote via Instagram Monday, referencing her dog and her upcoming arrivals.

The 48-year-old, who rocked a “My Little Pumpkins” tee in the social media upload, concluded with the hashtags “#SetLife” and “#HairAndMakeupTrailer.”

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay commented, “Ohhhhh this just made my heart sing!! love you❤️❤️❤️.”

The actresses have been longtime friends since meeting on the “ER” set, and Hargitay, 58, was the maid of honor at Swank’s 2018 wedding to Philip Schneider .

“All the elements needed to come together and be right,” Swank said of why she waited until 48 to get pregnant. Getty Images,

The “Alaska Daily” star announced last month that she and the entrepreneur are expecting twin babies .

“My next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she said on “Good Morning America” on Oct. 5. “And not just of one but two.”

Later that same month, Swank explained to “Extra” why she waited until later in life to start a family .

“I was having a career and not having the right relationship until … four years ago,” she said.

“All the elements needed to come together and be right,” the “Million Dollar Baby” star continued. “It’s just something I thought about even as a young girl.

“It’s something that was on my mind, so it’s nice to be here and just be pregnant.”

Swank added at the time that she has been “feeling better” after experiencing “double the [morning] sickness” in her first trimester.

Prior to tying the knot with Schneider, the Oscar winner was married to actor Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007.