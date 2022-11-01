ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Pregnant Hilary Swank gives baby bump update on Halloween: ‘My little pumpkins’

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVE1g_0iuSYJPE00

Pregnant Hilary Swank celebrated Halloween with a rare baby bump update.

“#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins 🤣,” the expectant star wrote via Instagram Monday, referencing her dog and her upcoming arrivals.

The 48-year-old, who rocked a “My Little Pumpkins” tee in the social media upload, concluded with the hashtags “#SetLife” and “#HairAndMakeupTrailer.”

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay commented, “Ohhhhh this just made my heart sing!! love you❤️❤️❤️.”

The actresses have been longtime friends since meeting on the “ER” set, and Hargitay, 58, was the maid of honor at Swank’s 2018 wedding to Philip Schneider .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BvTDt_0iuSYJPE00
“All the elements needed to come together and be right,” Swank said of why she waited until 48 to get pregnant.
Getty Images,

The “Alaska Daily” star announced last month that she and the entrepreneur are expecting twin babies .

“My next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she said on “Good Morning America” on Oct. 5. “And not just of one but two.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOCbO_0iuSYJPE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcW3D_0iuSYJPE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjVes_0iuSYJPE00

Later that same month, Swank explained to “Extra” why she waited until later in life to start a family .

“I was having a career and not having the right relationship until … four years ago,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQTMN_0iuSYJPE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17K9xU_0iuSYJPE00

“All the elements needed to come together and be right,” the “Million Dollar Baby” star continued. “It’s just something I thought about even as a young girl.

“It’s something that was on my mind, so it’s nice to be here and just be pregnant.”

Swank added at the time that she has been “feeling better” after experiencing “double the [morning] sickness” in her first trimester.

Prior to tying the knot with Schneider, the Oscar winner was married to actor Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007.

Comments / 3

Related
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
SheKnows

Meryl Streep’s Daughter Grace Gummer is Pregnant — & Debuted Her First Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Proving she’s an icon just like her movie star mother, Grace Gummer debuted her first baby bump on the red carpet alongside her music producer husband, Mark Ronson. The 36-year-old daughter of Meryl Streep revealed her pregnancy on Wednesday at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City. She looked stunningly chic in a monochromatic red ensemble by Michael Kors, which consisted of a ribbed sweater dress, a fashionably oversized coat, and sparkling, strappy heels. Her baby bump was her best accessory, which was on full display in her figure-hugging dress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
People

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch

Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
Popculture

Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way

The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
FLORIDA STATE
Tyla

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they don't give their children gifts at Christmas

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher decided to kick off a family tradition of ‘no presents for the kids’ and have some pretty solid reasons for doing so. The actors share two kids, eight-year old Wyatt and five-year old Dimitri, but if you thought having a couple of high earning Hollywood stars for parents would mean you’d wake up on December 25 to a mountain of presents under the tree, then think again.
TODAY.com

Behati Prinsloo is all smiles in video showing off baby bump in wake of Adam Levine scandal

Behati Prinsloo is all about embracing the baby bump. Prinsloo showed off her bump in a short video on her Instagram story on Saturday, Oct. 15. In the clip, she donned a strappy black mid-length dress that cut just above her ankles as she posed in the mirror. The expecting mother completed the look with a pair of black combat boots and simple accessories.
People

'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Celebrate First Halloween with Their Three Kids as Minions

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik celebrated Halloween for the first time as family of five Loren and Alexei Brovarnik wore sweet matching costumes with their three kids as they celebrated their first Halloween as a family of five. On Tuesday, the After the 90 Days couple shared photos from their Halloween out with daughter Ariel Raya, 8 weeks, and sons Asher Noah, 1, and Shai Josef, 2. "Happy Halloween from Gru & his minions 😏," they captioend the shot, which shows Alexei holding Ariel in a little Minions onesie as he wears...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Kyle Richards’ daughters hang with Kathy Hilton, Kim’s kids amid feud

Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards may not all currently be thick as thieves, but that doesn’t mean their children have stopped hanging out. The famous sisters’ kids got together over the weekend to celebrate Kim’s oldest daughter, Brooke Wiederhorn, who is pregnant with her third child. “When the cousin squad links up to shower our latest addition 👯‍♀️💖👶🚿🍼,” Kathy’s second oldest daughter, Nicky Hilton, captioned an Instagram photo showing eight of the older female Richards cousins smiling and embracing each other. From left to right — and mostly dressed in pink — stood Kim’s youngest daughter Kimberly Jackson, 27, Kathy’s daughters...
Page Six

Andy Cohen reveals contents of Lisa Rinna’s untouched reunion envelopes

But now, he said it. Days after the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion wrapped, Andy Cohen addressed fans’ lingering desperation to know what was inside the untouched manilla envelopes Lisa Rinna brought with her to the set that day. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” the the Bravo boss revealed that the envelopes contained “receipts relating to the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket snafu.” “We just wound up cutting it all out,” he explained, adding that “there were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations.” In fact, Cohen, 54,...
Page Six

Page Six

153K+
Followers
17K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy