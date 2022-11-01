ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber goes couture for Halloween in Versace vampire costume

By Kristin Contino
 5 days ago

Hailey Bieber is vampin’ it up in Versace.

The model, 25, shared some sexy snaps on Instagram yesterday of her designer vampire costume, and fans were loving her bondage-style outfit covered in belts and chains.

“HAPPY HALLOWEEN. VERSACE VAMPIRE,” she captioned the snaps, showing off a closeup look at her spooky makeup and bold jewelry.

The Rhode skincare founder wore a red lip with fake blood dripping down, adding bright purple eyeshadow and winged black liner.

For her costume , she sported a strappy Versace bra top with belted detail at the waist, adding a black Versace miniskirt with several belts, including a chain that spelled out “Versace” in gold letters.

She added black platform boots, oversized “Medusa” pearl earrings ($725), a black garter belt and a gold coin choker necklace, all by the Italian fashion house.

Meanwhile, husband Justin Bieber, 28, went casual in a Cookie Monster onesie ($35) and a white knit beanie from his clothing line, Drew , as the two were spotted in costume at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Sunday night.

The Biebers ditched a couple’s costume this year, going out in mismatched fits to party in West Hollywood Sunday night.
The vampire look wasn’t Mrs. Bieber’s first Halloween transformation this year.

She matched Justin’s cozy vibes in a brown teddy bear onesie on the holiday itself, sharing some photos on her Instagram Story of the fuzzy outfit.

And over the weekend, she rocked a floral outfit inspired by a look on the 1999 Yves Saint Laurent Haute Couture runway for a Halloween party, wearing a flower crown and a garland of pink roses strategically covering her breasts and bottom.

The skincare guru also sported a fun green witch costume — complete with full-body paint — to match Kylie Jenner, who starred as a guest on the Halloween edition of her “Who’s In My Bathroom” YouTube segment .

After all of these standout costumes, we’re already counting down to Halloween 2023 to see what Hailey has in store.

Bieber showed off her fangs in a snapshot.
haileybieber/Instagram

