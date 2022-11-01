Effective: 2022-11-06 14:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA. .DISCUSSION...Gusty west to northwest winds around 35 mph along with RH around 20 percent have developed across south central South Dakota. These winds will quickly diminish this evening, but then will increase from the south and gust to around 45 mph on Monday. RH recovery overnight will be 50 to 60 percent, with RH falling to around 20 percent again on Monday. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...West to Northwest gusting around 35 mph this afternoon. Winds will quickly diminish this evening, but then will increase from the south and gust to around 45 mph on Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent both this afternoon and again Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.

MELLETTE COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO