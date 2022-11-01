Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Hamlin, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 13:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Spink; Stanley; Sully RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL TO EASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Spink, Clark, Codington, Hamlin, Deuel, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde and Hand. * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 31 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds, low humidity and cured fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions. Any fires that begin may spread quickly.
Red Flag Warning issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 13:22:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; McCook; Miner; Sanborn; Turner; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM CST Monday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, Dixon. In South Dakota, Gregory, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Brule, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Bon Homme, Yankton and Clay. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on Sunday. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph on Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Red Flag Warning issued for Mellette and Todd Counties, Tripp County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 14:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA. .DISCUSSION...Gusty west to northwest winds around 35 mph along with RH around 20 percent have developed across south central South Dakota. These winds will quickly diminish this evening, but then will increase from the south and gust to around 45 mph on Monday. RH recovery overnight will be 50 to 60 percent, with RH falling to around 20 percent again on Monday. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...West to Northwest gusting around 35 mph this afternoon. Winds will quickly diminish this evening, but then will increase from the south and gust to around 45 mph on Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent both this afternoon and again Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Red Flag Warning issued for Beadle, Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 13:22:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Beadle; Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Moody; Union RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST IOWA.. * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, O`Brien, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury and Ida. In Minnesota, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Cottonwood, Nobles, Jackson, Pipestone and Rock. In Nebraska, Dakota. In South Dakota, Beadle, Kingsbury, Brookings, Lake, Moody, Minnehaha, Lincoln and Union. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
High Wind Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey, Divide, Emmons, Foster by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 14:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-06 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Northwest and central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may damage roofs, small outbuildings and signs. Tree branches may be broken and lead to power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow could occur from the Turtle Mountains towards the Devils Lake Basin.
