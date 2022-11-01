Read full article on original website
Related
As a DJ, I know the government must intervene to save the night time industry
Nights out in our favourite club – especially during our formative years – often help create our sense of identity and our place in the world. And become part of our collective memory. I know all this from my long association with the Haçienda in Manchester, a nightclub...
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
Who would want to join Twitter now? It's still hiring for more than 90 roles despite cutting thousands of jobs
Job adverts for seven roles at Twitter are still advertised on LinkedIn after being posted on the professional networking site two weeks ago.
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
BBC
Nottinghamshire military museum takes delivery of 64-tonne tank
A military museum has taken delivery of a 64-tonne British tank as part of a restoration project. The Royal Lancers and Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum at Thoresby Park, near OIlerton in Nottinghamshire, is the new temporary home of the FV 214 Conqueror. The tank - one of the heaviest produced in...
Comments / 0